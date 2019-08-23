Researchers have released a survey to study the LGBTQ+ community in Central Texas.
The survey, "Strengthening the Colors of PRIDE," will help researchers Amy L. Stone (Trinity University), Phillip W. Schnarrs (The University of Texas) and Robert Salcido (The Pride Center San Antonio) study LGBTQ+ health and resilience in the San Antonio area, as well as Comal County.
The study is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Interdisciplinary Research Leaders program, along with a grant from the University of Texas Health Institute for the Integration of Medicine and Science.
The survey takes 25 minutes and asks surveyees how common LGBTQ+ specific trauma and adversity is within the state of Texas.
Greg Casillas, a New Braunfels resident, is a member of the SCoP advisory board. He said the survey would help find out what the demographics are, what the experiences are, and what the resiliency is of the community. With that information, researchers can apply for grants pushing for policy change and identify where the service gaps are.
“The survey isn’t long, but it's very in-depth with regard to childhood,” Casillas said. “How were you treated in your household, did you have any adverse childhood experiences, substance use, how comfortable are you in your community, how comfortable are you in your family, to church, to all of these different things.”
The goal is to collect information from people ages 16 to 90 years old.
“What can we do better in our communities to support individuals that are coming out where one of the things now are community adverse experiences?” Casillas said. “You can be very supported in your household, but the minute you walk out of the door and you start walking to school you're called, 'faggot, 'dyke,' 'lesbian,’ whatever.”
Other things the survey will look at are the food deserts within the communities, such as no fresh vegetables or fruits or where one goes to grocery shop.
“Identifying those sorts of things through the survey is paramount to the research,” Casillas said.
Stone has research assistants through Trinity University who are helping with the data analysis. With the advisory board, the members are comprised of people with various backgrounds in the community. Each has provided their own perspective.
Casillas’ focus is on the homeless demographic. He works as a life skills manager at the Thrive Youth Center in San Antonio. The center supports homeless LGBTQ+.
“You know, 50% of the youth that is homeless are LGBT, so that's a statistic that we struggle with, and now how do we get to transcend that help,” Casillas said. “Well, we got to find out what the stigmas are, what the medical experiences are, and what the barriers are.”
Once they collect the data, then SCoP will do public forums to inform the public of the results. They will hold town halls throughout the city and the communities.
“We're not just a statistic,” Casillas said. “We're getting information back from this to see how we impact those things.”
Additionally, those who complete the survey will receive a $10 gift card for Amazon, as well as an entry for a drawing of $500.
The survey is also available in Spanish.
The cut-off date will be in October, with a specific date to be announced. Casillas said they anticipate a full report to be available by the end of the year.
“The survey has been a lot of work identifying what we want on there, and that's part of the reason why it's so long, they're all important,” he said. “We didn't want to sacrifice a piece of information that we might not ever get the chance to ask.”
To take the survey, visit colorsofpridesa.com/survey/, and scroll down to the San Antonio survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.