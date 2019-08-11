There is a new veteran organization in the Hill Country, and its first big event is dedicated to a national veteran organization.
However, the event, titled, “Here’s To Our Heroes,” is still in need of sponsors for the event, which will be held on Nov. 9, two days before Veterans Day and one day before the Marine Corps Birthday.
Hill Country Gala Vice President Toby Appleton said the organization was formed within the last year.
He said HCG President Ward Jones II approached him about being on the board. Jones and his wife have been supporters of the Wounded Warrior Project for many years.
After Jones explained to Appleton who HCG was going to serve, he immediately got on board.
“We’re expecting a great night and funds for the Wounded Warrior Project,” Appleton said. “It’s gaining momentum, so we’re expecting it to be a successful event.”
The Wounded Warrior Project serves military service members and veterans who joined after 9/11. The organization helps them in various ways such as post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury recovery, family support, outreach and physical health and wellness.
While the money will be going to the WWP, it will stay local. The money will go to the San Antonio location.
The WWP-SA serves many counties within the Hill Country, including Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, McMullen, Medina, and Wilson.
In addition to ticket and table sponsor sales, there will also be a live auction and bucket raffles.
Attendees will receive a three-course meal prepared by Chef Martino Ortega and Chartwells, a wine pull and live music performed by Exit 505.
While the gala is to raise money, Appleton said it’s not the only purpose.
“We want to raise awareness that there is help out there,” he said. “And the Wounded Warrior Project is there to help them. All these programs are at no cost to the veteran and we want to make sure they know.”
The gala will be held in Kerrville. If interested people are unable to attend, Appleton said they can still donate at the HCG’s website. They will continue to take donations year round, as well as make the gala a yearly event.
“Supporting our wounded warriors is the noblest of causes,” Appleton said. “We’re blessed to serve in a community that cares for our military and we think this is a good example people can contribute to show the support toward them.”
To purchase tickets or donate, visit www.hillcountrygala.com. For more information, visit the website, or email info@hillcountrygala.com.
