While some forecasters say the holiday shopping rush began weeks ago, retailers are preparing to see the usual crush of Thanksgiving shoppers this weekend.
An estimated 165.3 million people are likely to shop Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
“The tradition of Thanksgiving weekend holiday shopping has become a five-day event with consumers that spend money in stores, support local small businesses, and online with their mobile devices and computers,” said Matthew Shay, president of the National Retail Foundation. “Even as people are starting to purchase gifts earlier in the season, consumers still enjoy finding good Thanksgiving deals and passing time shopping with family and friends
over the long holiday weekend.”
“Thanksgiving is still a hallmark of the season, and there’s billions of dollars in shopping still to come.”
The NRF and Prosper say 39.6 million consumers are considering shopping Thanksgiving Day; 114.6 million on Black Friday; 66.6 million on Small Business Saturday; 33.3 million on Sunday. On Cyber Monday, 68.7 million are expected to take advantage of online bargains.
Stephen Brockman, vice president of leadership and small business programs with the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, encouraged shoppers to patronize local businesses.
“The biggest message I’d like to get out to them is to shop New Braunfels first,” he said, adding the overall amount spent in New Braunfels goes up by 4.6% during November and December. “We’ve got fantastic stores, especially downtown and out in Gruene, that combine great products with top-notch service — it’s an experience that you just can’t get online.
“Why would you not want to put your money back into the community by supporting the great people we have here?”
There are only 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, down six days from last year. Analysts don’t expect that will make a difference in spending, given the number of people who begin shopping earlier.
“Consumers don’t wait for Thanksgiving or Black Friday anymore and neither do retailers,” said Phil Rist, Prosper executive vice president. “Retailers responded this year by offering promotions earlier than ever, with some rolling out holiday deals even before Halloween.”
NRF projects sales during the entire holiday season, from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, will total between $727.9 and $730.7 billion. Online retail watcher eMarketer says holiday sales could top $1 trillion for the first time ever, during the same period, a 3.8% increase over last year’s shopping season.
Computer software giant Adobe projects U.S. online holiday sales will total $143.7 billion, with about 20% spent between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day of the year.
Savings estimators RetailMeNot and Kelton Global believe 85% of consumers plan to shop during Cyber Weekend, from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, up from 78% in 2018.
“Elongated availability of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will not diminish the fact that they will remain the best deals of the entire year,” said Michelle Skupin, RetailMeNot senior director of retail insight. “Consumers are already taking advantage of the early deal releases while still looking forward to Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.”
While many shoppers will seek online deals and promotions, many still prefer store visits to kick off the holiday season. Several local stores will open late Thanksgiving Day, others will expand hours beginning on Black Friday running up until Christmas Day.
In San Marcos, most stores in Tanger Outlet Mall and Premium Outlets will open at 6 p.m. Thursday and remain open through 10 p.m. on Friday.
