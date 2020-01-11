A Comal County jury went into a third day deliberating the fate of a New Braunfels man on trial for molesting a young child but failed to reach a unanimous verdict, which resulted in a mistrial on Friday.
Bruce Boyer, 22nd District Court justice filling in for 207th District Court Judge Jack Robison, granted defense attorney Alfonso Cabanas’ request for a mistrial for Eusebio Martinez-Rodriguez, 68, who was on trial for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.
After receiving the court charge, the seven-woman, five-man jury panel deliberated from just before noon Wednesday, throughout Thursday and until 11 a.m. on Friday, when Boyer received word it was hopelessly deadlocked.
“This is the second or third time that you have informed the court being unable to reach a unanimous verdict, and that you have exhausted all efforts?” Boyer asked the jury foreman, who nodded in agreement.
Cabanas, the San Antonio attorney appointed to represent Martinez-Rodriguez, said “definitely more than two jurors” believed that his client was not guilty.
“I’m very grateful to the jurors for considering the evidence, deliberating this long and for having an open mind,” he said. “I’m disappointed we didn’t get a ‘not guilty’ verdict, but from this point forward the client-aid office will continue to represent an innocent man.”
Before temporarily excusing himself Thursday, Robison issued an Allen Charge, instructions that encourage jurors to re-examine trial evidence and try again to reach a unanimous verdict. During deliberations jurors had seven questions for the court, the last posed Thursday morning, most of them requesting re-reads and reviews of trial testimony.
“Ladies and gentlemen, since this follows the first Allen Charge, and Judge Robison agrees, that there’s no need for (further deliberations),” Boyer said after granting Cabanas’ motion. “Sometimes this happens – it’s not the first time nor will it be the last,” he added, thanking jurors for their service.
The mistrial will remain on the court docket until the state decides otherwise. Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary would not comment. His boss, Comal County District Attorney Jennifer Tharp, said she wanted to interview jurors and family members of the alleged victim before deciding whether to pursue another trial.
A conviction on the first-degree felony carries a sentence of between 5 to 99 years to life in prison. The mistrial spared the jury from deciding if Martinez-Rodriguez would spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Cabanas requested Boyer release his client, who since his arrest has been in Comal County Jail under $100,000 bond, on a personal recognizance bond. Because he wasn’t the trial judge, Boyer asked that Cabanas file his request when Robison returns on Monday.
Cabanas said Martinez-Rodriguez, aided by a Spanish translator throughout the proceedings, also thanked the jury.
“He was grateful they listened to the evidence,” he said. “Even though it was a hung jury, they went in knowing there was a presumption of innocence and didn’t go in already deciding that he was guilty.”
Martinez-Rodriguez’s indictment alleged he “committed two or more acts” against the girl, a grandniece, between “on or about the 24th day of July 2010 through “on or about the 24th day of July 2012,” when she was between the ages of 5 and 7.
Jurors, seated late Monday afternoon, didn’t hear testimony until the next morning, which began with a sexual assault nurse examiner who interviewed the alleged victim as part of an investigation by the New Braunfels Police Department. The day following the interview, on July 18, 2018, Martinez-Rodriguez’ was arrested at his New Braunfels residence.
On Tuesday, the alleged victim and an older female cousin testified Martinez-Rodriguez used his fingers to explore their private areas, with the younger girl saying he abused her “at least 50 times” during the period specified in the indictment.
However, during the trial, the alleged victim couldn’t recall exact times and dates of the abuse, only that it happened inside her grandparents’ Katy Street residence; that the defendant’s fingers never penetrated her genital area, and she never said what happened until years later.
Her mother testified her sister, the girl’s aunt, prodded her into revealing her story in late June 2018. The girl’s cousin testified to having a similar experience with the defendant, the same great-uncle, which allegedly occurred 10 years ago.
Two men, only identifying themselves as the defendant’s brother and friend, said nothing was decided in the trial.
“The girl is a teenager and she changed her story on different topics several times,” the friend said. “How can anyone believe what comes out of her mouth – you just couldn’t believe what she was saying because Eusebio isn’t like that.”
The alleged victim, now 15, her mother and other family members were not in the courtroom when proceedings ended in the mistrial, and couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
