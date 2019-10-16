New Braunfels City Council on Monday postponed the second reading of an ordinance that would allow rezoning and a special use permit for an affordable housing complex on Orion Drive near Goodwin Lane.
During first reading on Sept. 23, many nearby residents spoke against granting a permit for the 45-acre, 280-lot manufactured home community, saying it would disrupt traffic patterns and increase drainage problems in the neighborhood.
Christopher Looney, city planning director, said two residents were in favor and six opposed to the measure. After District 3 Council Member Justin Meadows added several conditional amendments, council approved the first reading by the 6-1 supermajority of votes required.
With Meadows absent, the second reading of the ordinance would have required a unanimous vote of six of seven council members attending Monday’s meeting.
D. Lee Edwards, representing applicant Kenneth Schmidt, said a postponement until council’s first November meeting would allow “us more time to discuss objections with neighbors, and allow council to view other facilities operated by Yes Communities in San Antonio.”
Edwards said two of the six neighbors originally opposed to the complex have changed their minds and wanted to withdraw their written objections — which, if granted, would erase the supermajority requirement.
Mayor Barron Casteel briefly explained the city’s zoning process allows residents to update original their feelings, pro or con, on any project. He asked the residents incorporate those into the updating council agenda packet ahead of the Nov. 11 meeting.
“If there are any (nearby) property owners who would like to rescind their (original) favoritism or opposition to a case, they can submit those updates in writing to our office,” Looney said. “Then we could modify our original calculations and percentages (of those for and against).”
Buck Schott, one of several area residents against the project who attended Monday, believed the postponement was a ploy to avoid the current supermajority requirement.
“I believe this is posturing on the part of the (applicants) in that they know it would require a unanimous vote tonight,” Schott said.
Casteel explained the request to postpone came well ahead of Monday’s council meeting, which Meadows missed to attend his grandmother’s funeral.
“She passed away last week and is at the burial today — and the request was made long before her passing,” Casteel said.
Other action
Also Monday, council members issued proclamations designating city observances of October as German-American Month and Oct. 6 as German-American Day (to members of the Partnership Committee of New Braunfels); October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (Crisis Center of Comal County and others); Oct. 13-19 as Chamber of Commerce Week (to Greater New Braunfels chamber officers) and Oct. 20-26 as Family Promise Week (to Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels) in the city. For more, visit the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.