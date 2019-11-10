New Braunfels City Council will consider approving measures that would clear the way for a planned affordable housing community and a long list of post-Wurstfest agenda items when it meets in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday in city council chambers in City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels.
On Oct. 14, council postponed the second and final reading of an ordinance to allow rezoning and a special use permit for an affordable housing complex on Orion Drive near Goodwin Lane. Many neighborhood residents were against granting both for the proposed 45-acre, 280-lot manufactured home community, saying it would create traffic and drainage problems. After District 3 Council Member Justin Meadows added several conditional amendments, council approved the first reading by the required 6-1 supermajority on Sept. 23.
With Meadows absent for the scheduled second reading, it was pulled and reset for Monday’s meeting. D. Lee Edwards, representing applicant Kenneth Schmidt, requested more time for residents and council members to tour Yes Communities facilities in San Antonio.
Also Monday, council will approve a resolution consenting to the creation of the Lake McQueeney Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, and consider the first reading of an ordinance revising Hotel Occupancy Tax guidelines to penalize properties that either don’t file or are tardy filing HOT quarterly reports.
City staffers believe the vast majority of the 1,164 special use rental locations registered in the city pay HOT assessments and follow guidelines. Monday’s measure will penalize scofflaws, mostly off-the-books private properties, in arrears. In August, city CFO Jared Werner estimated up to 125 non-compliant properties could collectively owe between $100,000 and $500,000.
Council will issue a proclamation recognizing November as Hospice Month; receive presentations on proposed amendments to the Veramendi framework plan; revising the city’s thoroughfare plan; the city’s updated roadway impact fee study; and a proposed policy governing street closures for special events in the city.
Also Monday, council members will discuss and consider approving:
• The city’s 2018-19 fourth quarter investment report; resolutions adopting the city’s investment policy, broker/dealer list and designated investment officers; routine recurring annual expenditures for FY 2019-20.
• Submission of an application for a Texas Parks & Wildlife Department grant to fund the city’s regional sports complex; create and appoint members to a city council Finance and Audit Committee; amend Workforce Housing Advisory Committee by-laws.
• Approvals of various contracts for city services and equipment; the city’s 2020 Street Maintenance Plan; a memorandum of understanding with the New Braunfels Parks Foundation; appointing District 1 Council Member Shane Hines as the city’s alternate on the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Transportation Policy Board.
• The first readings of ordinances to restrict golf carts and neighborhood electric vehicles on portions of Walnut Avenue; revise parking rules and fees at the Elizabeth Avenue lot and spaces on portions of Mill Street; possible direction to staff on proposed traffic control measures for Hanz Drive between Gruene Road and Common Street.
• Public hearings and first readings of ordinances revising Parking by Permit-Area K and restricting parking on a portion of the north side of North Market Avenue.
• Installations of speed humps on Anhalt Drive and Lazy Trail Drive; resolutions to cast city allotments of votes for candidates on the Comal Appraisal District and Guadalupe Appraisal District boards of directors.
• The second and final reading of ordinances discounting certain parks and recreation fees for active military personnel and veterans; impose size and weight limits for oversized vehicles parked in residential driveways; modify city industrial zoning district codes.
• The second and final readings of ordinances for rezoning or special use requests for properties at 1480 Post Road; 2944 Loop 337; 2050 and 2100 Hunter Road.
• A conditional sign permit to allow a proposed monument sign that exceeds adopted height and sign standards for properties addressed at 1523-1535 East Common Street.
Monday’s council session will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21 and AT&T access channel 99, and live streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
