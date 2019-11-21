At first glance, the white, blue and yellow Christmas tree soon to be shining in the corner of Resolute Health Hospital’s NICU ward may look as goofy at the the one-eyed minion characters dangling off it, but behind it’s twinkly goggled lights are two unique stories that helped it get there.
After losing her 22 year old special needs son in 2017, Gina Calta decided to donate a superhero-themed tree to last year’s Festival of Trees, a tradition she continued this year with a Minion themed tree.
“He was born with hydrocephalus but he lived to be 22, much longer than any doctor expected,” Calta said. “Sally Nicholls and our family are good friends and she gave me the idea last year to donate a tree. Gregory was our hero so my husband and I made a hero themed tree in his honor.”
Calta’s son Gregory, a November born baby who’s favorite movie was The Minion Movie, had spent a couple months in NICU after he was born, a fact Kathy Walker wasn’t even aware of when she first saw the trees and considered getting one to donate to St. David’s Hospital in Austin — where her own grand baby had spent time shortly after her birth earlier this year.
“I became a grandma this year,” Walker said. “My daughter carried twins and her water ruptured at 17 weeks – she was put on bed rest, and they didn’t even give her twins a chance, they said there was no way she’d be able to carry them to term.”
The babies born June 30, however one of the babies sadly passed away, Walker said.
“But we have baby Bella, who is doing great,” Walker said. “The whole experience of going into the NICU and seeing the moms in there everyday, it was just so touching.”
Walker, a volunteer for the Festival of Trees, said when she first saw this year’s decked out evergreens, she knew they were perfect for donating to a NICU.
“And then the Seidels were there and asking about my daughter and we got into the story,” Walker said. “All the sudden, they were like ‘Hey, we were thinking of buying a tree,’ and I said so was I to donate to a NICU, and next thing I know John (Seidel) said, ‘Let’s do it, let’s donate it to Resolute.’”
John and his wife Christine bought the tree for $400 to be delivered alongside the other Festival of Tree’s trees Friday Nov. 23.
“We just thought of what her daughter had gone through — the joy and the sadness,” John Seidel said. “It just seemed like a good thing to do for a friend, and we hope it will bring a little joy to those who have to spend time there during the upcoming season.”
“Moments after the Seidels left, Gina Calta, the mother who’d donated the tree, came up to me with Regina and Regina said ‘You’re not going to believe this, (Gina) made the tree, and her son had spent his first Christmas in the NICU,’ — and it was touching because she went through so much of what my daughter went through, and it was so ironic that we met that way.”
Walker said she still plans to get a tree for St. David’s in Austin, where her daughter had given birth.
“I’m thinking maybe the unicorn one,” Walker said. “The Festival of Trees is such a great event, one I’m glad to be a part of.”
The coincidence of choosing the Calta’s tree really doesn’t feel like coincidence at all, Walker said.
“The sweetness and irony in not knowing who this person was or the story behind this tree, but picking out this tree for the NICU and being able to meet last night — that was really special,” Walker said.
“To me it was like Gregory was saying this is where his tree needs to be,” Calta said. “Festival of Trees is a wonderful charity and its been fun working in it and getting to know people from it.”
Festival of Trees is located at the Milltown Historic District River Venue at 490 Porter Street from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closes tonight.
Santa will be at the venue from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information about the Festival of Trees, visit https://festivaloftreesnb.com.
