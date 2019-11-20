Ten days into the filing period have seen few state and local candidates officially file for party nominations in the March 3, 2020 primary elections.
Comal and Guadalupe county candidates on Nov. 9 began filing the necessary paperwork with Republican and Democratic chairs announcing intent to seek party nominations, which are then forwarded to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Bruce Boyer, 22nd District Court justice, was the only Comal County candidate filing, according to filings posted at the SOS website. Boyer, who served as New Braunfels mayor from 2005-11, filed for the Republican nomination for a third four-year term as judge.
Two Guadalupe County candidates have filed for GOP nominations — Jacqueline Ott in the 25th Judicial District and incumbent Jessica Crawford in the Second 25th Judicial District.
Statewide, Democratic primary filings included Chrysta Casteneda for railroad commissioner; Larry Praeger for Place 6 on the Texas Supreme Court, and Darlene Byrne for chief justice on the Third Court of Criminal Appeals. District 21 State Sen. Judith Zaffirini, who represents a portion of Guadalupe County, has also filed for re-election.
The official filing period ends at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. Voters in Comal and Guadalupe counties will elect commissioners; district court justices; sheriffs; tax assessor-collectors and four precinct constables.
The last day to register to vote is Monday, Feb. 3; the early voting period runs from Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Friday, Feb. 28. For election information and updated lists candidate filings, visit the elections link at the Texas Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us.
