As usual, Comal County citizens came out in droves to attend National Night Out gatherings throughout the city and county Tuesday night.
Attendance wasn’t diminished by the unusually warm weather, as first responders and elected officials joined just plain folks and kids who met and bonded with neighbors during nearly 100 events at locations big and small.
“It’s really a good way to meet your neighbors,” said Magnolia Springs resident Mike Samora, who attended the neighborhood event with his wife Cyd and new neighbor Jeff Mehr. “A lot of times throughout the year people are
busy during the week and just don’t have time to go out, so this is really a good opportunity for them to come out meet new people.”
The 36th annual National Night Out, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, gets residents involved in community crime-prevention efforts and programs, strengthens bonds with law enforcement, and lets criminals know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
Millions throughout the nation attended NNO events during the first week of August. Texas, Florida and other areas observed the occasion on Tuesday — when the weather was supposed to be much cooler.
New Braunfels police and fire departments, Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Emergency Services District first-responders attended block parties, festivals and cookouts at events. Some featured safety demonstrations and crime-prevention exhibits, but all included youth events — such as the Doodle Train ride at Magnolia Springs HOA’s gathering.
“We’re expecting between 150 and 200 residents to come out,” Magnolia Springs HOA vice president Melody Taylor said. “The police and fire departments should be coming out after visiting other events. It’s grown ever since we’ve been doing this, since I moved in here about eight years ago.”
Precinct 3 Deputy Constable David Young was the first law enforcer to arrive.
“I’m giving out cards for our office and letting everyone know that we’re here to help. The PD and CCSO will also be out,” he said. “You get to meet and talk with a lot of people — and a lot of them will tell you what they need.”
The Samoras came out with Mehr, who moved into the neighborhood from Utah on Sept. 13.
“It’s cold there right now,” Mehr said. “This is my new life and glad to be here.”
Cyd Samora said she and her husband attended NNO events since moving into Magnolia Springs eight years ago. She said they used to bring their grandchildren, who “now have their own neighborhoods.”
“It’s really made the community come together much stronger — people tend to look out for each other really well here,” Mike Samora added. “Once you get to know your neighbors it makes you aware of the outsiders.”
Across the county, hundreds of Vintage Oaks residents gathered at the area’s amenities center on Via Principale.
“We do three duck races and our raffles, which both support the 100 Club of Comal County,” said Sheryl Calhoun, a member of Vintage Oaks HOA’s social committee, which received RSVPs from more than 400 residents.
CCSO deputies Patrol Operations Capt. Jimmy Schroeder, Jail Administrator Maj. Bill Jennings, patrol Lt. Mike Smith and Deputy Bert Voigt attended, along with Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston and husband Bob Eccleston.
“I attended events earlier around the lake and this is the third one this evening — the turnout is awesome,” said Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter, who was joined by firefighters Colton Zizelman and Jackson Miller. “At all of the meetings, the people have been very receptive.
“We’re doing a little bit of double duty with fire prevention going on and sending that message out as well, telling people how to escape from their homes if fire breaks out and so on. It’s good to get out in the community and answer their questions.”
NNO is also a good way to form Neighborhood Community Watch groups.
“National Night Out continues to grow every single year and we’re thrilled more and more people want to participate in an event specifically designed to help neighbors get to know neighbors in an effort to reduce crime in their neighborhoods,” said David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator.
“Though NNO is over now, it shouldn’t stop people from getting to know their neighbors and have discussions about ways to stop crime and look out for each other to help keep their neighborhoods safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.