The dissolving of a New Braunfels social group has ensured the future of three scholarships for local high school students.
The Comal County Sportsman Association recently endowed three $1,000 scholarships, two at Texas State and one at Texas A&M. Using funds from the sale of a building the association formerly owned, the group dedicated $25,000 to Texas A&M and $50,000 to Texas State for $1,000 endowment scholarships to go to students graduating from New Braunfels schools in perpetuity.
These scholarships will be available in the near future to graduates of high schools in New Braunfels and Comal County.
“We had been donating $500 to a boy and girl at each of the high schools, then raised that to $1,000,” said Jim Lyssner, 82, a member of the Comal County Sportsman Association and head of the group’s giving services.
“The funds came from a building the club had built some time ago, and we sold the building because we all got too old to run it anymore,” Lyssner said. “It would be rented out for weddings or events, but someone needed to be there.”
The building was also used as a bingo hall for a period of time, Lyssner said. It was sold about 15 years ago, but the decision to create and dedicate funds to endowment scholarships was recent.
The Comal County Sportsman Association was founded in 1955 and has long supported youth activities and has chose to turn over scholarship activity to the two universities, Lyssner said.
The group still meets monthly for social gatherings, the fourth Tuesday of every month at Granzin’s, said Howard Elsworth, 90. Elsworth said he’s been a member since the groups founding.
“There’s so few of us anymore, we can’t really have a meeting,” Elsworth said.
Leon Helmke, who’s been a member of the club for about 20 years, said the group was started as a group of farmers and ranchers to enhance hunting for the club.
“When I got into it, they were no longer promoting hunting, they were just a social club, and then because we were getting old and said they couldn’t do a lot of things anymore,” Helmke said.
Helmke said he thinks the money from the sale of the building is being put to good use and he’s happy to see it go to scholarships.
“I’m delighted they will go ahead and give the money out to kids,” said Helen Helmke, Leon’s wife.
For more information about the Comal County Sportsman Association, visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/Comal-County-Sportsman-Club/794972173948878.
