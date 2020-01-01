While 2020 will be a big year for all of New Braunfels, 2019 was a pivotal year for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce.
As the calendar closes on 2019, it also closes on the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s centennial anniversary, which was celebrated with events like the centennial banquet and the chamber’s official birthday celebration.
While the chamber will play a crucial role in 2020 as the shepherd of the city’s 175th anniversary, chamber officials are also taking a moment to look back at 2019 and the accumulation of 100 years of work.
“To me, looking back to prepare for this 100th anniversary year in 2019, I learned a lot I didn’t know,” said Michael Meek, chamber CEO and president. “I had an idea of what occurred from the 1960s
forward but I had no idea how much was done in the 1920s through up to 1960s, so it just showed that in every decade of our existence, the chamber has provided a lot of catalytic leadership for the local economy, advocacy and community betterment.”
Taking moments to appreciate the chamber’s 100 years of history made the steps past leaders took to keep New Braunfels moving forward more apparent, Meek said.
“They kept the compass pointing ahead,” Meek said.
Throughout 2019, the chamber was on the front row tracking the city’s economic development as New Braunfels saw one of its best years on new primary jobs.
“That’s a gift that keeps on giving,” Meek said. “That’s not just a one-year deal, but will come to be fruitful for many years — and that’s why we keep (track of) the annual benchmarks as we have for 17 years now.”
New Braunfels continued to see one of the lowest rates of unemployment in the state and to have higher than average median family income growth, Meek said.
“All those things we’ve had a hand in that help New Braunfelsers have a better life,” Meek said. “It’s hard to have a good quality of life without a good job, a good economy.”
This past year, the city and New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation saw the results of an affordable housing study come to fruition, which will help city leaders as New Braunfels moves forward.
“This goes back to the 2017-21 4B board strategic planning goals,” Meek said. “There’s five of them, and workforce affordable housing is number one.”
As the chamber moves into 2020, it will ready for a new president and CEO as Meek retires.
The new chair of the board for the chamber, Wes Studdard, general manager for Bluebonnet Motors, Inc., will head the search committee for this position, Meek said.
“That person will be in my place by this time next year, so that’s a big deal for us this next year,” Meek said. “We’ve had only two CEOs since 1960 — essentially we’ve only had two CEOs in 60 years.”
The committee will be looking for someone dedicated, and forward thinking to put in Meek’s place, he said.
The new decade will also be a census-counting year — and as the head of the Complete Count Committee, Meek said this will be important for the city’s economic development, as well.
“I’m personally hoping for a really good census count, come April,” Meek said. “New Braunfels is now big enough where it’s really important we maximize on those federal and state dollars, and if we’re undercounted we’re hurting ourselves.”
The chamber has been appointed the officially sanctioned entity for the city’s 175th anniversary, for which planning has been underway for the past few years, Meek said.
“We kick(ed) that off with the New Year’s gala,” Meek said. “It will be a track meet of events all year, so that’s going to be fun.”
