Growth, collaboration and infrastructure were topics brought to the forefront by candidates vying for New Braunfels City Council seats during a forum Monday at the McKenna Events Center.
The event was hosted by the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership New Braunfels Alumni Association, which consists of more than 700 individuals who have graduated from the Chamber’s prestigious Leadership New Braunfels program.
The forum featured the four candidates running for seats on the New Braunfels City Council: Kevin Robles and incumbent Harry Bowers in District 3, and Joy Harvey and Lawrence Spradley in District 4.
Each candidate was allowed a limited amount of time to make their case for why voters should choose them.
Robles, a military veteran, businessman and life-long New Braunfels resident, expressed concern about the pace of New Braunfels’ growth and that the city would soon see the same problems experienced in larger cities.
“I lived here so long that I know when I talk to people and the public that they moved here to live in a small town,” Robles said. “We no longer have that, and that’s a problem for the people that moved here because that’s what they expected to see. You can only bring so many people into a small town before it’s not a small town.”
He said that he hoped to see more people involved with the functioning of the city and schools.
“People are making these choices, and we’re not standing up and saying what we want,” he said. “I’m the type of person that I’m going to go to you all to find out what you all want. I don’t want any more amendments made on my behalf. I want to make them on you all’s behalf.”
Robles also said he was concerned that “nothing’s being organized to the point to where it’s the best for us residents.”
Bowers, a university lecturer, said he would continue to work collaboratively with other council members, residents, businesses and non-profit organizations during a potential second term on the council.
“Nothing gets done by one individual,” Bowers said. “We have a great city manager. We’ve got a great city council. It’s a collaborative effort, and that’s how things get done. It takes a lot of hard work and collaboration.”
An example of collaboration cited by Bowers was the 2019 bond issue, which he said was an effort between the city council, city staff members and committees comprised of residents to bring projects to the voters, which approved the eleven-project program of $143 million, with $117 million on the election ballot, $23 million in contribution from the New Braunfels Economic Development Corp. and roadway impact fees and $3 million funded thru tax notes.
Bowers also said the city could not stop growth, but strategic planning is key.
“The courts, case law and the state government have made it abundantly clear that we cannot stop growth,” he said. “We can adopt development codes within the city limits. We can collaborate with developers.”
Bowers also said fees from developers are used to establish city parks and maintain other services that benefit its residents.
Lawrence Spradley, an Army veteran and retiree, said he decided to run for office when he had trouble getting out of his subdivision because of traffic and realized the only other ways out were by two low water crossings.
“I decided that I should do something,” Spradley said. “I didn’t ask anybody. I didn’t consult anyone.”
Spradley said that his military experience, which included working as an engineer and managing multi-million dollar projects and people “in some of the worst environments you could possibly imagine,” would serve him on the council.
“We live in one of the best spots in all of the United States and all of the places I’ve been,” he said. “With my military service and my need to continue to serve people, that’s why I want to serve.”
It’s about responsible growth, he said.
“I feel our infrastructure is not keeping up with the kind of growth that we have,” he said. “There’s nothing in any book that says the city has to grow by leaps and bounds overnight. I think we need to slow down the growth and let the infrastructure keep up.”
Joy Harvey, a military wife with 10 years of experience in the private sector, said she was running for office to preserve the city’s heritage and ensure that the tourist and hospitality industries remain vibrant.
“Right now, people are hurting,” Harvey said. “COVID-19 did a number on our city, not just economically, but also the stress placed on families and schools. I hope to be part of the solution in getting people back to work and helping ensure a safe, prosperous recovery for all who work towards it.”
She added that she would look for ways to diversify the city’s tourism base and expand the city’s economic base without placing more burden and strain on first responders.
She also added that roads and streets would be a top priority in the district.
All council seats are for three-year terms.
Forum attendees also received information on the 18 proposed amendments to the city’s charter that New Braunfels residents will consider on the upcoming ballot.
The current charter was approved by voters in 1966 and amended in 1995 and 2005.
Six propositions address minor clarifications and corrections, while others address city council terms, vacancies and duties and responsibilities of the city manager.
Early voting will begin Monday, April 19, and end Tuesday, April 27, with election day on Saturday, May 1.
For information on candidates, districts and polling locations for early voting and Election Day balloting, visit VoteInNewBraunfels.com, votecomal.com, nbtexas.org, nbisd.org or comalisd.org.
