This was a year where fire was often in the news. From the off again, on again burn ban that comes with living in Texas, to two restaurants in New Braunfels scorched by blazes.
The first came in March when an afternoon fire damaged New Braunfels Mexican restaurant El Nopalito No. 2.
Neighbors saw smoke coming from the back of the building and called 911.
A manager who lives behind the restaurant also called 911 and stayed on the phone with fire officials as they entered the building.
Fire officials said the blaze wasn’t suspicious in nature and the restaurant manager said they would be making repairs and re-opening.
In August, a fire officials believe may have been caused by a cigarette ripped through the Friesenhaus
