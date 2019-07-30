A recent Smithson Valley graduate has been elected as one of 12 students who will serve as an officer with the Texas Future Farmers of America Association.
Earlier this month, Clayton Elbel, who will be attending Texas A&M this fall as an agricultural economics major, was named one of only a dozen Texas FFA members to serve as a state officer.
“This is a prestigious honor as there are over 123,000 members of the Texas FFA Association and he is one of 12 state officers,” said Canaan Dreibrodt, an ag teacher and the FFA Advisor at Smithson Valley High School.
Elbel was announced as one of the elected members during the Texas FFA State Convention and shortly thereafter attended a state officer’s submit in Washington D.C.
“There we learn how to advocate for agriculture and agriculture and agricultural education and then we also go on Congressional visits,” Elbel said.
Elbel said he was very excited to be named one of the officers, as he hopes to someday go into agricultural policy.
“It’s a weeklong process, and it goes in conjunction with our Texas FFA state convention, which has about 15,000 kids go, and so while the kids are at the convention, we’re going through the interview processes,” Elbel said.
The eight-step interview process included tests, interviews, facilitation workshops, stand-and-deliver advocacy speeches, a policy speech and more before the officers are chosen through a vote.
“That was a very stressful process, but on Thursday it was announced and it was a very exciting moment,” Elbel said.
As a state officer, Elbel will be juggling a full-time college education with 20 hours of work a week.
“This is a job, even though it’s volunteer based, you’re still serving in the leadership role of a major non-profit, and so that includes facilitation development, event development and then leadership coordinating,” Elbel said.
Set on a “3-2 program,” Elbel will spend the first three years of his college career working on his bachelor’s degree and two additional years securing a master’s degree.
“(I’ll) do ag economics (my) first three years and then (I’ll) do (my) master’s in public administration with an emphasis on agricultural policy,” he said.
Dreibrodt said he is extremely proud of Elbel, as are all the teachers at Smithson Valley High School.
“He’s the first student from Smithson Valley High School to ever be elected as a state officer, and Smithson Valley FFA has been around for a long time, so that’s definitely big,” Dreibrodt said. “We were probably just as nervous — maybe not quite as nervous, he was pretty nervous — but our heart was pounding that day when they announced his name, so it was definitely a rewarding moment.”
Elbel said as an officer, he’s most looking forward to the student development aspect.
“When I was in FFA I had a lot of role models and a lot of people I was looking up to — who had a positive impact on my life and so it’s important that I now serve as a role model to FFA members,” Elbel said.
As one of the state vice presidents, Elbel said he looks forward to supporting the president, Carlye Winfrey.
“She is the first female in about 20 years and this is actually the 50th year where women were allowed to be FFA members, and so that’s sort of a historic moment,” Elbel said.
Elbel said he hopes to live up to the FFA mission statement, which is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premiere leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.
“(I would like to) share my vision for our association and just connect with as many people as I can,” Elbel said.
Elbel has been raising steer since he was 8 years old, and was in junior FFA in 8th grade before going on to be in FFA as a freshman in high school.
“I grew up on a production ranch here in Comal County, so we own 1,200 acres on the Guadalupe in Spring Branch, and so that’s been in my family for 150 years,” Elbel said.
Both of Elbel’s parents own and work at a veterinarian clinic, which was a big influence to Elbel, he said.
“Ag was sort of natural (for me),” he said. “When (we were) in D.C., we got to meet the CEO of multiple global chain alliances, we met with Congressional staffers and Congressman like Mike Conway and Chip Roy, and so that was really cool.”
Elbel said his favorite part of FFA was giving back to the organization and he hopes to continue to do so in his new role.
“I actually served as an area officer this last year, which is like a section leader and a lot of the other kids that are on my team, the 11 of them were also area officers,” he said. “It’s important that I not only serve as an advocate for FFA, but for agricultural education.”
