As the co-owner of Corner Tubes, and district 4 city councilman, it may come as a surprise to many that Matthew Hoyt did not grow up in New Braunfels.
Still, during his 15 years calling New Braunfels home, Hoyt has striven to get as involved in the community and local government as possible to create a better New Braunfels of tomorrow.
Hoyt, born in Denton, spent his grade school years in Waco, where he attended Vanguard College Preparatory School.
“I played basketball, golf, ran cross country and did music,” Hoyt said. “My senior year I was the class president.”
After high school, Hoyt went on to attend Southern Methodist University, where he studied political science and was active in Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
“Around that time I had the opportunity to go intern in both the United States House of Representatives in Washington and the Texas House of Representatives in Austin, so I was able to do both internships,” Hoyt said. “I did a lot of phone answering, and I learned about the issues that people cared about at the time.”
It was through his time learning about which issues are important to constituents on both the federal and state levels that Hoyt felt called to serve.
“Seeing the opportunity that government can bring to an area and the responsibility and obligation that the government has to its people was formative for me,” Hoyt said.
After college, Hoyt got into the music business and upon moving to New Braunfels, went on to become a booking agent with a firm in San Antonio.
“Then I went to work for a company called Austin Universal Entertainment out of Austin, and worked my way up to vice president,” Hoyt said.
After four years at Austin Universal Entertainment, Hoyt branched off and started his own agency in New Braunfels, Hoyt Agency Inc., overseeing a group of booking agents.
“At the time, this was one of the music business hubs in Texas,” Hoyt said. “There were so many managers and agents here.”
After moving to New Braunfels, Hoyt immediately started becoming active in the community, joining the community development advisory committee, which he later became the chair of.
“I was then appointed to the planning and zoning commission, and while serving on that I was also appointed to the river activities committee,” Hoyt said.
Hoyt also served on the New Braunfels economic competitiveness advisory board.
In 2012, Hoyt acquired Corner Tubes, which he said was a dream come true for him.
“We’re in a fun business, because for so many people, this is their Disney World or their Paris, they save up their overtime — a lot of people do for this,” Hoyt said. “And to see them come with their families from hours away and to show up just to come to Corner Tubes or just to come to the Comal River or just to come to New Braunfels, and for me to be able to play a role in that is very rewarding.”
Shortly after, he and his wife Kristen married in 2013, after meeting by happenstance in Tennessee.
“When I was in the music industry I often had to take trips to Nashville, and I met Kristen at the Palm, she was working for a management company that managed an artist I was agenting, and I walked in and saw her and I was floored,” Hoyt said. “I fell in love with her and we dated long distance and then eloped to Uruguay.”
Shortly after marrying, Hoyt began to shift his focus to Corner Tubes.
“When I was in college I came down here after my internship, I remember floating down the river and seeing an outfitter wearing a Hawaiian shirt,” Hoyt said. “After I was wearing a dark suit everyday, I thought, ‘Yeah this could work.’ When the opportunity came up for me to acquire Corner Tubes, I took it.”
In his free time, Hoyt said he enjoys spending time with his wife, and their two sons, Davis, 3, and Andrew, 13.
Hoyt said he decided he wanted to run for city council in October of 2017.
“I knew it would take a lot of work and I spent most everyday going door to door for four months,” Hoyt said. “Having served my community in these other committees, I decided I wanted to have a say in what this community was going to look like in the future, and I really wanted to represent the people of District 4.”
Hoyt was elected into office in May of 2018, and said it’s been an honoring serving the New Braunfels community since.
“I definitely don’t have a love it or leave it attitude — I believe if we love it we should continue to protect and improve it,” Hoyt.
Hoyt has been awarded the Texas Municipal League certificate of outstanding achievement and also serves on the New Braunfels Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“I have a passion for improving New Braunfels,” Hoyt said. “I’m grateful to this community for giving me this opportunity to serve and for being a great place to raise a family.”
