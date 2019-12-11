Comal County Commissioners will recognize two employee retirements and consider routine agenda items when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
Commissioners will recognize employee Luis Gonzales (facilities maintenance) and Douglas Phillips Jr. (sheriff’s office) upon their retirements after serving more than 23 years in county positions.
Commissioners will consider approving revisions to the county’s employee handbook that address step level pay raises, cost-of-living adjustments, promotions and other rules that go into effect with the new budget on Jan. 1.
The 2020 budget appropriates nearly $6.8 million for new and reclassified county positions under a revised pay and step scale formula. Employees will receive pay hikes of 4% effective on Jan. 1. Based on service dates, most employees will receive 4% merit raises and step level increases every two years in addition to commissioner-approved cost-of-living adjustments.
After entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
• Amended plats combining lots in a portion of the Westhaven Subdivision.
• The tax assessor-collector’s monthly collection report for November 2019.
• Sales of two land tracts located within the county.
• Updates to the county employee handbook, effective Jan. 1.
• Line-item budget transfers to fund public defenders’ attorney fees ($150,000) and sheriff’s office mobile phone services ($473) for the remainder of 2019; a new door for the human resources department ($950); jail inmate medical services during the period between county contracts with providers ($75,000).
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.