A woman suspected of taking gifts from area wedding ceremonies earlier this year surrendered to law enforcement on Monday.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office communications coordinator, said Michelle Pullin, 51, from San Antonio, was turned herself in to CCSO authorities and was booked into Comal County Jail at 9:40 a.m. Monday. She was released at 1:35 p.m. that day after posting $4,000 bond, Smith said.
Pullin was charged with two counts of theft of property between $100 and $750, alleged to have occurred Dec. 14, 2018 and Jan. 5, 2019. Both are Class A misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in prison and/or fines up to $4,000.
CCSO investigators had been seeking a female suspect dubbed as “The Wedding Crasher,” who they said frequented wedding events in Comal and surrounding counties. The suspect would arrive uninvited and pose as a guest at weddings, where gifts were later discovered missing.
Smith said Pullin was charged in only two incidents. She said CCSO criminal investigations Det. Scott Frakes is looking into the possibility the suspect might have been involved in thefts at other nuptials, including two the same day in the Spring Branch area on Aug. 3.
In August, photos of two women were posted in connection with the incidents on CCSO’s Facebook page, but Smith said the investigation isn’t targeting an additional suspect.
“There’s nothing to indicate other people were involved,” Smith said.
