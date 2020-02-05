Central Texas Medical Center will become part of the CHRISTUS Health system, following an agreement made between CHRISTUS and AdventHealth.
CTMC and its subsidiaries will join the Irving-based health system after CHRISTUS and AdventHealth agreed on terms of a binding definitive agreement announced Monday. The transaction is expected to be finished in the spring of 2020.
“We welcome the CTMC employees and physicians as they join the CHRISTUS family of more than 45,000 associates and over 15,000 physicians who provide individualized care in communities across Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and in Latin America,” CHRISTUS President and CEO Ernie Sadau said in a statement. “Our organizations share a common mission to extend
the healing ministry of Jesus Christ and a commitment to making communities healthier by delivering exceptional quality, faith-based and compassionate health care no matter the ability to pay.”
CHRISTUS is a Catholic, not-for-profit system comprised of over 600 health centers and has more than 15,000 physicians providing care in areas across Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and New Mexico and in Chile, Colombia and Mexico. CHRISTUS is sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston and San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth.
Sadau said acquiring CTMC demonstrates CHRISTUS’ “commitment to keeping exceptional health care close to home.”
“We are thrilled to work with the community of San Marcos and surrounding communities,” Sadau said. “With hospitals in San Antonio, New Braunfels and now San Marcos we are better positioned to serve all in the rapidly growing communities in South and Central Texas.”
CTMC began operations in 1923 as Hays County Soldiers, Sailors and Marines Memorial Hospital. The hospital opened its current location at 1301 Wonder World Drive. in 1983. CTMC currently has 170 beds and provides a wide range of healthcare services in and around the San Marcos community. The hospital has a staff of over 700 employees with more than 220 active and consulting physicians.
CTMC President and CEO Anthony Stahl said the hospital remains committed to providing “excellent care to the San Marcos community” following Monday’s announcement.
“This transition will best position CTMC to continue to deliver quality care as part of a network of health care facilities in the state,” Stahl said.
CHRISTUS and AdventHealth will work together to ensure a smooth transition for CTMC’s patients, physicians and team members.
“CTMC has been a very important part of AdventHealth for many years, and the caregivers and employees have worked hard to fulfill our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ in the San Marcos area,” President/CEO of AdventHealth Terry Shaw said. “Over time we’ve realized that the interests of CTMC and the community it serves would benefit from the hospital joining a strong health system with a robust regional network.”
CHRISTUS’s acquisition of CTMC is subject to customary regulatory approval. CTMC will continue as a part of the AdventHealth system until the transaction is complete.
