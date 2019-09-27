The new Comal County Jail will get 13 extra days of construction, but not before Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb asked if it would be the last extension associated with the project.
Comal County Commissioners on Thursday received an update on the jail, which County Engineer Tom Hornseth reported is closer to being on time and on budget.
“After Dec. 11, that’s when liquidated damages could start?” Webb asked Hornseth, who confirmed the county could begin charging a $2,000 daily penalty against Yates/Sundt, which after Thursday is contracted to complete the $72 million project by Dec. 11.
“There may be some additional changes, but for now that’s when damages could start being enforced,” Hornseth said.
County Judge Sherman Krause asked about the “substantial” completion date of Feb. 12, 2020, which is 63 days behind schedule, but vastly better than the 120 days the project was behind at one point.
“That date can move around as we move through the project, especially as things come up that affect the schedule,” Hornseth said. “But for the last few months, the substantial end date has been between the end of January and beginning of February.”
Also Thursday, commissioners extended the county’s agreement with Burnet County as its leading jail to hold excess Comal offenders at $45 per day. Last year the county spent more than $1.2 million housing its inmates in Burnet and facilities in other counties.
In other news
County commissioners honored 2019 Living Legends Jay Brewer, Betty Kyle and Bruce Boyer, who each received lengthy proclamations lauding their contributions to the community.
“I’d like to thank Judge Krause and commissioners for this honor,” Boyer said before quipping, “As Jay said, it’s sort of like listening to your obituary … at least it’s already written.”
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Canyon Lake Shores subdivisions.
• Acceptance of a construction bond as surety for roads and storm water drainage improvements within a portion of the Meyer Ranch subdivision; releasing surety and acceptance of roads into the county road system within another portion of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivision.
• Accepted $5,873.69 in donations raised at Canyon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s Serve & Protect July fundraiser, which were split and accepted by Precinct 1 Constable Ben Scroggin and Precinct 4 Constable Shane Rapp.
• The treasurer’s monthly report for August 2019.
• Revised agreements extending the county’s participation in the Texas Association of Counties’ workers compensation and risk liability pool programs.
• Renovations to portions of the Comal County Sheriff’s Office radio room, to connect communications into the new jail. The $80,543 contract was awarded to LMC Corporation.
• An interlocal agreement between the county and Emergency Services District No. 3, for the county to apply $33,082 from the recent sale of one acre, donated in 1999 by River Chase subdivision developers, toward construction of the ESD’s new fire station at 8685 Farm-to-Market Road 306.
• A line-item budget transfer of $4,500 to cover Precinct 3 constable’s office fuel costs for the remainder of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.