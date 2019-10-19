For the last few weeks, grief counselors have been at Pieper Ranch Middle School, where one student was charged in the fatal shooting of another student during an off-campus incident three weeks ago.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said around 3 p.m. Sept. 28 deputies responding to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Pine Eagle Lane, in northeast Bexar County, found 13-year-old PRMS eighth-grader Ignacio Romo, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.
“The faculty and staff of Pieper Ranch Middle School are deeply saddened to learn of the death over the weekend of one of our eighth-grade students,” PRMS Principal Scott Hammond said in a statement to parents the Monday following the incident. “Please join us as we extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the family as they mourn their loss.”
San Antonio media venues reported Romo was in an RV with a 14-year-old fellow student from PRMS, whose AR-15 semi-automatic rifle he’d received as a birthday gift from his 75-year-old grandfather fired the bullet that killed Romo. One report said the 14-year-old called 9-1-1 and gave dispatchers conflicting information on the incident, which investigators later discounted and filed charges against 14-year-old and his grandfather.
“We encourage you to be especially sensitive and prepared to offer support to your child during this time,” Hammond’s statement said. “Grief counselors are currently on campus to help our school community deal with this loss and we are doing everything we can to help your child and our staff through this heartbreaking experience.”
Hammond urged parents whose children expressed concerns or reactions to the loss to contact PRMS counselors.
“We have a crisis team of counselors in place that helps students who have experienced recent deaths (of fellow) students,” Steve Stanford, CISD executive communications coordinator, said on Thursday. “We had additional counselors in place through this week to meet the needs of students and staff.”
Stanford said the school, located at 1106 Kinder Parkway in San Antonio totals 1,407 students and 440 eighth-grade students that included Romo. The alleged suspect, in the same grade, was not identified due to his juvenile status.
