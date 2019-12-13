Comal County’s Veterans Treatment Court added five more graduates from its successful program on Monday, when a speaker dropped by with a few words of encouragement.
Retired Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Henry Brady, one of only 70 living recipients of the Medal of Honor — the nation’s highest award for military valor — asked them to remember who
are, and conquer fear through faith and courage in hurdling life’s obstacles.
“There’s no question we’re all born equal,” he said. “But it’s a matter of courage, which destroys all of the excuses we have about not having opportunity, ability and everything else.
“We are who we are because of us — nothing else. Courage is when you reach a breaking point, but you don’t break — and you don’t quit.”
Since 2015, the county’s Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) has provided mental health and other services for veterans charged with offenses in a program that adjudicates their cases outside of the normal justice system.
VTC participants are steered toward self-sufficiency and sobriety by completing a multi-tiered program, administered by County Court At-Law No. 2 Judge Charles Stephens II and facilitated by Brad Ramey, court coordinator.
The Texas Veterans Commission funds Comal’s VTC, which features four stages — Orientation and Stabilization; Intensive Treatment; Recovery Skills Development; and Practical Application — before a final Community Transition phase. Participants must complete all requirements in each phase before moving into the next while setting short-term and long-range goals.
“The issues our veterans face today are no different than those from 100 years ago,” Stephens said. “Only recently has society recognized this and we’ve begun to properly address it.
“It is difficult for these veterans to face these things head on, but they dig in and muster the courage to do it. I’m very proud of them and what they’ve been able to accomplish for themselves over the past year – and I’m happy that we could be a part of it.”
Ramey has said the program helps vets readjust to civilian life, receive treatment, and guide their way through court procedures, and it provides other help “as a mentor, advocate and ally.”
“We were absolutely thrilled to learn that Maj. Gen. Brady was willing to come speak with the veterans at the graduation,” Ramey said.
“He’s somewhat of a celebrity in the Army circles, not only because of his Medal of Honor, but the fact that his initiatives in Vietnam to (evacuate) the wounded off the battlefield had a direct impact on some who have gone through this very court.”
Ramey said a large part of Brady’s message focused on the fact that individuals might not have power over life-changing events, but they have the power to mitigate the worst of those events.
“During interviews with the veterans, I often tell them to ‘own it and we’ll find a way to fix it’ rather than dwelling on it,” he said. “Maj. Gen. Brady’s comment that ‘we are who we are, because of who we are” clarifies that a little more for me.”
Brady, now 85, said his 34-year military career didn’t just happen – it evolved through a series of lifetime events. He recounted leaving a sorry home life for the streets at age 13.
“My father was a gambler and drug dealer,” he said. “My two brothers, when they died, were ex-convicts that had been charged with murder, attempted murder and other assorted things.
“So I’ve kind of been where some of you guys have been,” adding the only things that saved him were mentors who guided him through high school and college; his wife, Nancy; and earning his commission through the Army’s Reserve Officers Training Corps.
Near Chu Lai in Vietnam on Jan. 6, 1968, then-Major Brady flew several helicopter missions into heavy enemy fire, evacuating more than 50 wounded men in what earned him the Medal of Honor.
“At the end of the day the three aircrafts he flew had over 400 holes from enemy fire and mines,” Ramey said. “During two tours in Vietnam he flew more than 2,500 missions and rescued more than 5,000 wounded, and is identified in several books as the top helicopter pilot in that war.”
Brady served in several Army capacities and stations before retiring on Sept. 1, 1993, and now lives here with his family. He credited faith for his courage that overcame fear during combat.
“Fear is an emotion, but courage is the decision — that’s what separates the two,” he said. “Faith was the substitute for my fear, and it allowed me to do things that otherwise would have been impossible.”
Brady credited Monday’s graduates — two each who served in the Air Force and Army, and one in the Marine Corps. He congratulated each with a commemorative coin and afterward spent time with them and their family members.
“I’ve been to many hospitals and veterans groups and high schools but never have talked to a group like this,” he said. “I’ve never heard of or seen such a great program — and what it does for you guys.”
