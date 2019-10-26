Some bras are just worth $30,000 dollars — especially those worn by a former Broadway performer or firefighter raising funds to fight breast cancer.
New Braunfels’ 9th Annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser took place Thursday evening at the civic/convention center. The event raised about $167,000 for Pink Warrior Angels Hill Country, a nonprofit that connects women diagnosed with breast cancer to give them a support system.
Firefighters from San Antonio to Austin strutted their stuff down a runway in a room packed with about 600 people — mostly screaming women — while wearing decorative brassieres. After each model performed, the bra was sold in a live auction.
The event, presented by the Women’s Council of Realtors Hill Country, started at 6 p.m. and ended around 10 p.m. Event coordinators said they were thankful to the community for coming out and supporting the cause.
“It was a huge blast,” said event committee chairwoman Cindy Peña Wild. “We had a ton of last minute $100 donations come in we’re still tallying.”
Each of the 13 bras sold within a range of $2,500 to $30,000, totaling to about $83,000. Toward the end of the night, the committee received a huge anonymous donation as well, Wild said.
“We were so thankful to that donor,” Wild said.
There were a variety of themes for the decorated bras from flamingos and hemp to Fiesta and Green Bay Packers.
“I was really nervous before going on stage,” said first-time model Brandon Melvin, a real estate agent. “I was only asked to do this two days ago while talking with some friends at Title Republic.”
Melvin performed fifth in a money-themed bra to “Money Money Money” by ABBA, and said he had a great time doing so.
Former Broadway performer and real estate agent Easton Smith returned to the stage for his second Bras for a Cause, performing in two bras — the first of which, a “Jailhouse Rock” themed bra, sold for $30,000.
“We are happy to play a small part in giving to these women,” Smith said after his second performance of the evening. “It’s 1,000% the cause that made me want to come back this year.”
Pedro Hernandez, a first-time performer and the Captain of Police in Kyle, said he was very nervous before his performance but that he had a good time doing it.
“I met with the choreographer a couple times, and she was great at giving pointers,” Hernandez said.
Craig Van Ryswick, a performer, said the crowd of ladies was very forgiving and it was all about the shimmy.
“They went wild when I did a shimmy,” Ryswick said after modeling his Gypsy Waltz themed bra that went for $3,400.
Choreographer Raye Zahn said it’s been fun to see the men, who came to her at the beginning of the week nervous, come out of their shell as they went on stage.
“I’m always so proud of them when they come off stage and feel like it went really well,” Zahn said.
Sadly, one in eight women will get breast cancer, Wild said.
“We surpassed our goal of $150,000, which we were very excited about,” Wild said.
For more information about the New Braunfels Pink Warrior Angels visit pinkwarriorangels.org.
