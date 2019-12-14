A Canyon Lake man found guilty of charges stemming from separate incidents in 2017 and 2018 was recently sentenced to 60 years in prison.
The Comal County criminal district attorney’s office said following a bench trial on Dec. 10, visiting Judge Dan Mills found Travis Eugene Kirkpatrick, 42, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a 2017 incident.
The DA said Kirkpatrick pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm; two counts of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
The drug charge and one of the firearm possession charges stemmed from a Jan. 3, 2018, traffic stop that occurred six months after Kirkpatrick was out on $63,000 bond on charges related to a June 15, 2017, incident.
That night, Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motor-vehicle crash reported near a gas station in the 10300 block of Farm-to-Market 2673 in Canyon Lake. They said video taken at the location showed Kirkpatrick firing a gun at a truck as it sped away.
“Witnesses testified that prior to the offense, the defendant made verbal threats to the victim regarding a previous disagreement,” the DA’s office said in a recent Facebook post. “On the night of the offense, the victim was sitting in his vehicle outside of the gas station.
“The defendant pulled his vehicle in partially behind the victim’s vehicle blocking him from leaving. When the defendant tried to confront the victim, the victim attempted to drive away, hitting the defendant’s vehicle. The defendant then fired at least three shots into the side of the victim’s truck. The defendant initially denied having a gun or firing any weapons; instead he blamed the popping sound on his radiator.”
The DA’s office said during the punishment hearing, Kirkpatrick testified he just wanted to get back to his family and take care of his child.
“However, during cross examination the defendant admitted that he surrendered his rights to his child after a CPS investigation,” the DA’s post said. “The defendant’s criminal history includes prior assaults and he has also served prison time for federal charges. Evidence revealed that the defendant attacked an older inmate while in the Comal County Jail.”
The DA’s office said Mills, following a sentencing hearing, said Kirkpatrick had been given multiple opportunities at rehabilitation after a lifetime of crimes but “had not changed his ways.”
“Judge Mills said he was concerned about the safety of the community because the defendant cannot control his anger and exposed a lot of people to a dangerous situation the night of the offense,” the post said, adding Assistant District Attorney Allison Buess prosecuted the case and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigated both offenses.
