Comal County offenders will have to wait a while longer to move into new digs.
Yates/Sundt Joint Venture, at-risk manager for the new county jail, recently informed county officials that the new facility, scheduled to open in mid-March, might not be ready until the end of May.
“Last week, Yates/Sundt presented us with an updated schedule with an estimated substantial completion between April 30 and May 30 — that means the date it’s ready to be occupied by the owner, the county,” County Engineer Tom Hornseth said on Thursday.
Earlier this month Yates/Sundt, which failed to meet its Dec. 11 contracted completion date, said it was on target to complete the facility by March 11. The new target date, May 28, will follow lengthy inspections by the city of New Braunfels and Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
The 30-45 day window allows for completion of those inspections and possible re-inspections of aspects that don’t pass the first time, Hornseth said.
On Jan. 3, Yates/Sundt Division Manager Scott Pitt said the jail was “85% to 90% complete,” with work being completed on HVAC systems and security equipment being installed and tested.
Contacted Friday morning, Pitt said he’d list the reasons for the latest delay in an email, which the Herald-Zeitung received at 4 p.m. Friday:
“Through weather delays and other extenuating circumstances, over 200 people are still working each day tirelessly to complete this project,” Pitt said. “We will continue to work collaboratively with all jurisdictions to provide this resource to the community.”
Hornseth wouldn’t comment on the problems, which he said “are driving the schedule.”
Broaddus and Associates, which commissioners in December voted to hold in default for failing to adequately monitor the project, is keeping the county apprised, Hornseth said.
“They don’t have any control over that – ultimately it falls to Yates/Sundt, which is our general contractor,” Hornseth said. “They took a good, hard look at where they stood and last week they came up with the updated schedule.”
Yates/Sundt was contracted to complete the $72 million, 585-bed jail at South Water Lane and Interstate 35 by mid-2019. After missing its Dec. 11 deadline, commissioners began withholding payments, $2,000 daily, until the project is completed.
Those payments began accruing Dec. 12. County Judge Sherman Krause on Friday said they will continue until commissioners decide to “impose them as liquidated damages.”
Hornseth said parts of the facility, such as the booking area, public entry and administrative offices, are nearly 100% finished.
“When you walk in there, it almost feels like a completed building,” he said.
Commissioners on Jan. 23 approved Yates/Sundt’s request to absorb the $84,249 cost of installing and removing mats for cranes at the jail construction site, paid through its contingency in the project. Hornseth expects the company to submit other change orders before construction wraps.
Krause said relations remain cordial with Yates/Sundt while it works to finish the project. However, Sheriff Mark Reynolds, who has already hired staff prepared to start at the new jail next month, wasn’t as conciliatory.
“Almost all of them are on hand – at a cost to the taxpayers,” he said on Friday. “And for the last month or two, we’ve averaged from $3,100 to $3,600 a day to house prisoners in other counties. That comes at a cost to taxpayers, too.”
“That much each day comes to about $100,000 to $110,000 a month.”
And it also delays the start of CCSO renovations, which can’t begin until offenders are transferred from the old jail, which is part of those renovations. Reynolds said the extra time has been spent on locating and purchasing portable buildings for operations after the Fellers Law Enforcement Center is completely emptied.
“It’s giving us the opportunity to prep for when that happens,” Reynolds said.
Krause also hopes that will be soon.
“The only thing from here is just to keep moving,” he said. “At this point, a particular date isn’t as important as making progress on completion. Obviously we’d like to know a date to move inmates, equipment and furniture and fixtures from the old jail into the new jail. The biggest thing is getting that date, so we can build a timeline for the (CCSO renovations).
“But the bottom line is to keep making progress into completing the jail project,” Krause added. “Even though we’ve had discussions with them about what’s going on, the contractor appears to be working toward that, which is the ultimate goal.”
