After deliberating all day Thursday, a Comal County jury could not reach a decision on the guilt or innocence of a New Braunfels man on trial on child sex abuse charges.
Eusebio Martinez-Rodriguez, 68, is accused of the continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. His indictment alleges he “committed two or more acts” against the alleged victim, a grandniece, between “on or about the 24th day of July 2010 through on or about the 24th day of July 2012,” when she was between the ages of 5 and 7.
During deliberations, the jury of seven women and five men posed six questions – some specifically requesting reviews of witness testimony. Jack Robison, the 207th District Court justice overseeing the trial through Thursday morning, was excused Thursday afternoon and replaced by 22nd District Court Justice Bruce Boyer.
Boyer directed the court reporter to read back testimony from the alleged victim to jurors who sought specifics supporting the definition of aggravated sexual assault.
The alleged victim and an older female cousin testified Martinez-Rodriguez used his fingers to explore their private areas, with the younger girl saying he abused her “at least 50 times” during the two-year period outlined in the indictment.
The court reporter read back a portion of defense attorney Alfonso Cabanas’ cross-examination of the younger girl, which quoted her as stating the defendant’s fingers didn’t penetrate her private area during the incidents in timeframes specified by Cabanas.
After that Boyer excused the jurors, who deliberated a little longer before calling it a day around 5:30 p.m. He asked them to resume deliberations at 8:45 a.m. Friday.
Jurors were seated late Monday, with testimony lasting all day Tuesday until around 11 a.m. Wednesday. The alleged victim and her cousin, now ages 15 and 19 respectively, testified they didn’t tell others of Martinez-Rodriguez’s alleged acts until much later.
The younger girl testified she told her mother June 30, 2018. The mother testified she went to the New Braunfels Police Department; its investigation led to Martinez-Rodriguez’s arrest on July 18, 2018. He has remained in the Comal County Jail since then under $100,000 bond.
Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary rested the state’s case Tuesday afternoon. Cabanas rested Wednesday morning without calling Martinez-Rodriguez to testify or witnesses on his behalf.
Jurors are charged with deciding Martinez-Rodriguez’s guilt or innocence on the first-degree felony, and if guilty his punishment, which ranges between 5 to 99 years to life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.