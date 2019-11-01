A Comal County jury deliberated just over three hours Thursday before finding a Canyon Lake man of guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint three years ago.
The five-man, seven-woman panel found Christopher Joel Vizcaino, 27, guilty of three of five counts of aggravated sexual assault listed in his Dec. 6, 2017 indictment. Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Vizcaino used a knife and hands while committing a series of sexual acts against the woman on April 22, 2016.
Testimony in the guilt or innocence phase of the trial, held before visiting Judge Dwight Peschel in 207th District Court, began Tuesday and ended Thursday morning. Vizcaino is represented by San Antonio attorney Richard Molina; Assistant Criminal District Attorney Shelby Griffin is representing the state.
The trial’s punishment phase will begin in the same courtroom at 9 a.m. today. Each first-degree felony conviction carries between 5 to 99 years to life in prison.
