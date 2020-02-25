A Comal County jury was seated Monday in the trial of a New Braunfels man charged with several counts of sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child involving sexual contact.
Adam Ralph Beers, 28, of New Braunfels, is facing one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and five counts of indecency with a child-sexual
contact, all stemming from incidents allegedly occurring between 2015 and 2018.
Beers was indicted twice by grand juries. The first, on Oct. 10, 2018, alleged one charge of indecency involving sexual contact “on or about the 23rd day of June 2018” by Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators.
The charge was enhanced from a second-degree to first-degree felony due to Beers’ previous convictions in 2013, for an arson committed in Comal County in 2009, and in 2011 for burglary of a habitation that same year in Bexar County.
The enhancements also apply to indictments on the remaining charges, which were handed up by a grand jury on Oct. 8, 2019. They allege Beers committed the same acts against the same girl — in 2015, when she was younger than 14, and in 2017 and 2018, when she was younger than 17.
Beers has been in Comal County Jail since July 18, 2018 under bonds totaling $95,000. Convictions on the charges, each enhanced to first-degree felonies, carry between 25 to 99 years to life in prison.
Jury selection was completed around 2 p.m., when jurors were released and ordered to return at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Representing Beers before 207th District Court visiting Judge Dan Mills is defense attorney Susan Schoon, with Comal County Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary representing the state.
