By Will Wright
The Herald-Zeitung
City and county officials heaped lavish praise on their joint partnership in revamping the Bridge Street Parking Lot, which is being expanded to add downtown parking in time for the holidays.
The city is improving the county-owned lot adjacent to the Seguin Avenue intersection, with the help of a $150,000 grant from the New Braunfels Economic Development Corp. (4B Board). Construction began Sept. 30. Officials said depending on the weather and other factors, they project the lot, near the Comal County Elections Center at 396 N. Seguin Avenue, will open around mid-November.
“The original lot held approximately 40 vehicles, and the new lot will have 97,” said Jennifer Cain, city capital programs manager. “Additional lighting and public parking signage are being added as well.”
The project, designed by M&S Engineering and managed by D&M Owens, will provide more options for all downtowners, especially county workers who lost parking slots to make way for renovations of downtown county offices.
“It was a great opportunity for the city and county to partner together to create additional downtown parking in New Braunfels,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “The lot is pretty heavily used by the county between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but it will benefit people coming downtown during the evenings and weekends – so it’s a win-win for both the city and county.”
City Manager Robert Camareno agreed.
“It’s another great example of the city, 4B Board and county working in partnership to provide greater benefit to the public,” he said, adding the renovated lot will “benefit visitors to the downtown area, local businesses providing services to those visitors, as well as providing additional parking for attendees at the many downtown special events that are enjoyed by the community.”
