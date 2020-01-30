Residents in the Cloud Country subdivision urged New Braunfels City Council on Monday to look beyond city recommendations against installing a four-way stop sign at an intersection in the neighborhood, just off Conrads Road.
City staffers recommended against installing an all-way stop at the intersection of Black Cloud Drive and Stratus Path, now regulated by a two-way stop. However, residents said a fence blocks the line-of-sight of approaching westbound vehicles on Black Cloud, making it hard to judge their speed and distance.
“The fence was not there when I moved here five years ago,” said Bill Taggart, Stratus Path resident. “In the time since, the number of people who have moved to the area has really increased, and the street is the only way in and out of the subdivision.
“People are in a hurry getting to and coming from work … people are not aware of other people coming around the corner at the speed they often do. For us to get off Stratus Path and onto Black Cloud, we have to accelerate because of the limited sight distance.”
Both streets carry 30 mph speed limits, and the intersection is just west of another four-way stop at the intersection of Black Cloud and Gray Cloud drives. In 2017, following a similar request, City Engineer Garry Ford said intersection warning signs were installed at approaches from both streets.
Ford said the latest sight distance investigation, engineering review and crash history — the only one reported over the last three years — concluded “the obstruction of intersection sight distance was not justification for the installation of an otherwise unwarranted all-way stop.” The city’s Transportation & Traffic Advisory Board unanimously voted down the proposal on Jan. 9.
That stance was argued by residents who said there were several unreported near-misses of accidents at the intersection, which they said also endangers pedestrians — especially children heading to and from schools and neighborhood parks.
“We moved here six years ago and during that time we’ve seen traffic increase significantly,” said Brittany Ray, who lives on nearby High Cloud Drive. “I have two small children … while walking with (them) I have to walk five feet into the road to be able to see far enough before letting them cross the road at that intersection.”
Suzanne Walser, who also resides on High Cloud, was injured when her vehicle was hit at the intersection last March 15.
“If it weren’t for the fence, I would have been able to see the person who hit me — who flew through the stop sign at Stratus Path,” she said. “Since that time, I’ve nearly been hit six more times.
“You cannot see — it’s a blind spot. Today I saw a school bus having to go out into the intersection to see (oncoming traffic) — and that’s not acceptable.”
Seven or eight more residents spoke, most agreeing even a three-way stop would be an improvement. Before they finished, District 3 Council Member Harry Bowers moved to approve of the first reading of an ordinance to install the all-way stops.
Ford said staff reviews requests for new signs, traffic signals and other traffic control follows guidelines in the Texas Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (Texas MUTCD).
“Requests are authorized and installed by staff if the requested traffic control is justified by the Texas MUTCD,” he said. “If the traffic control cannot be authorized by staff, the request can be heard by the Transportation & Traffic Advisory Board for a recommendation to City Council.
“City Council may decide to authorize a traffic control request considering staff and advisory board recommendations and citizen input, which is an important part of the process.”
Council unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance, with a second reading set for Feb. 10. Ford said upon final approval the signs, costing $800, could go up within 10 days.
