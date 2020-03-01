Twenty years after the Black Heritage Society ceased meeting, its former president is hoping to revive the organization in April to connecting with and teach the community about local African American history.
Locals said the organization was active from the 1970s to the 1990s, but no documentation has been found to show when it began. Nathan Millett headed the organization throughout the 1990s until he moved to Pflugerville in 1999, ending the meetings.
“The black population at that time was very, very small,” Millett said. “We had about 40 to 50 members that belonged to the organization.”
Previously titled the Black Heritage Committee, Millett said the organization then had much support from the city.
“It was respected; we had lots of support from other organizations like the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and New Braunfels City Council,” he said.
The Black Heritage Society held events commemorating Juneteenth, the date in 1865 that word of the Emancipation Proclamation reached the South, and barbecue fundraisers for scholarships. Millett and other members contributed articles on black history and opinion pieces published in the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung.
The Society was commemorated in 1976 by the Knights of Pythias and Courts of Calanthe on June 19, according to a Herald-Zeitung article published June 10, 1976. Another Herald-Zeitung article, published June 19, 1986, commemorated New Braunfels’ first Juneteenth celebration that year. The event featured a dinner, rummage sale and a dance until midnight at the Comal County Fairgrounds.
Millett said during the Society’s hiatus, several board members passed away and other members moved to different cities. But he hopes to reach out to them to attract new members.
“I think we might start it up again in April and just have to call people to see who might get involved,” he said.
Henry Ford, vice president of the New Braunfels MLK Association, said starting the Society again would help bring those of all races together in a growing community.
The association has a varying amount of supporters, and Ford said he hopes to have monthly meetings that will attract more people of all races and ages.
“One of the main things is put aside political turmoil between the parties and looking at what’s right and wrong,” Ford said. “We’re all Americans and (the country) needs to be great for all Americans.”
The MLK Association, which established and continues its involvement in the city’s annual MLK Day Parade, hopes to reach out in other ways to build healthy race relations throughout the community. It hopes to begin working with students, such as taking them to see the African American Museum in Austin, Ford said.
George Green became the first African American elected to the New Braunfels City Council in 2013 and has researched black history in New Braunfels. He said although the black population has always been small – now comprising 2% of the city, according to the most recent U.S. Census data – it has its own influences and history.
“We had been in New Braunfels living and giving to this community and this city and this society for over 100 years, and that point needs to be made,” Green said.
Green said in the 1900s, there were many black businesses started independently, but many more were not registered as businesses, according to historical documents at the Sophienburg Museum and Archives.
“They had social establishments at that time called cafés,” Green said. “In today’s terms they’d be like bars, entertainment businesses. They had hairdressing businesses, which today we’d call a hair salon.”
Green also hopes the Society starts up again and that another black person is elected to City Council. Green represented District 1 until 2018 and worked to improve roads, sidewalks and other infrastructure in his district, which was lower-income.
“With the MLK Association, recently we’ve picked up momentum,” Green said. “I can find someone else to come up and step into my shoes; I hope I’m not the only other black elected city council member in New Braunfels.”
Cordelia Grant, who lived in New Braunfels for a long time and recently moved back, is the MLK Association’s treasurer. She said despite the city’s small black population, she believes it is gaining visibility in all aspects of the community, which in turn has improved race relations.
“It’s been very positive,” Grant said. “I can always say everyone is making an effort. Are things perfect – no, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”
