When two escaped zebras went on a wild chase through New Braunfels earlier this month, the story garnered national attention.
What started out as an amusing story however soon turned tragic, when both zebras died shortly after being pursued.
Their deaths left many lingering questions such as what is the legality of owning zebras in Texas and what approach was best to recapture the zebras.
“From a police side, we were simply assisting animal control and there are no criminal charges or investigations ongoing,” said David Ferguson, public information officer for New Braunfels Police Department.
In Texas, no person may possess a dangerous or wild animal without first obtaining a license such as a certificate of registration, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code and the Texas Local Government Code.
“The animal control office with authority over the location at which the animal is kept issues these registration certificates, or, if no such office exists, by the county sheriff,” according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. “Permits are effective for one year and can be renewed.”
Owning a zebra is, however, perfectly legal in most states in the country, with many states not even requiring zebra owners to file paperwork.
It has not yet been released which ranch or farm sold the zebras, nor who purchased them, but New Braunfels city staff said animal control first received a call about zebras running down the road at 12:19 p.m.
Police were called to assist in their recapture and in helping with public safety concerns around 4:45 p.m. The first of the two zebras was recaptured around 7 p.m.
City staff said the new owners were notified about 30 minutes after animal control responded to the call.
“The zebras were in a fenced-in area that had been used to hold cattle and horses prior to animal control responding to the call,” city staff reported.
It is unknown how the zebras died, although heat and stress were likely the causes, according to some reports.
“The owner had possession of the deceased animals. The first zebra was captured alive and died later,” city staff stated. “The second zebra returned to the owners property but was found dead the following day.”
It is unknown if the owner opted to have an autopsy done, or if the new owners were educated on zebra welfare before taking home the two zebras.
The helicopter used to recapture the first zebra was manned by a team from the old owners and hired by the new owner.
City staff said the new owners have not been fined, and that city staff and police do not have a contracted roper on standby.
