The foundation has been poured for the I-35 Gateway project signs as the official 175th birthday of New Braunfels draws closer.
In celebration of the city’s 175th anniversary this year, the gateway sign project includes the installation of two highway signs that help capture the spirit of New Braunfels and tell folks they are entering the city.
The two signs are located on the north and southbound sides of the highway, said Dustin Seidel of Seidel Construction, the contracted company working on the base of the signs.
“On the north side of town, on the southbound side of the highway, the base foundation has been poured. That was done this week,” Seidel said. “We got that done around the rain, surprisingly.”
On the south side of town, on the northbound side of the highway, safety measures are in place and the pouring of the foundation is set for this upcoming week, Seidel said.
“We’re just waiting for the electrical services and then
we’ll start on the rock stone on the bases,” Seidel said.
The signs themselves are being created at US Signs, and are set to be done around the same time the bases are, Seidel said.
“We’re hoping to get it all put together and installed at the end of February,” Seidel said.
The signs display “New Braunfels” in a German-inspired font on a blue background. Above the city’s name, “SINCE 1845” is written in black letters against a white circle.
“The real challenge of this deal was, ‘How do you capture and personify everything that is New Braunfels at 70 miles an hour?’” Stuart Hansmann formerly told the Herald-Zeitung. “And do all of that within the (Texas Department of Transportation) design constraints and rules?”
Hansmann is the co-chair of the 175th Committee’s industrial sub-committee along with Stephen Hanz.
Hanz said a large portion of the signs has been completed and everything seems to be moving along well.
“Our goal is definitely to have everything done late February, early March, before the official birthday,” Hanz said.
The Gateway monuments are scheduled to be unveiled in March, prior to the 125th time capsule opening, the founders trail ride, the founders day parade and gala, and other official celebratory events.
For more information about the 175th anniversary and upcoming related events, visit https://since1845.com/upcoming-events/.
