With only days left before the Texas Secretary of State’s office certifies 2020 party primary candidates, Democrats and Republicans in Comal and Guadalupe counties ended filings for spots on the March 3 ballot.
Several declared candidates waited until the final day to submit signatures on petitions or deposit entry fees before the Dec. 9 deadline. State and local party chairs have until Wednesday to certify their lists of hopefuls seeking nominations to federal, state and county offices.
Federal late entries included three Republicans seeking to challenge incumbent District 35 U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett — San Antonio attorney Nick Moutos, San Marcos educator William Hayward and Austin caregiver Jennifer Garcia Sharon.
Monica De La Cruz Hernandez, an insurance agent from Alamo, in the Rio Grande Valley, joined Tim Westley and Ryan Krause for the GOP nod to face incumbent Democratic District 15 U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez in November’s general election.
Also filing was Frank Pomeroy, pastor of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, who weeks ago announced he’d seek the Republican nomination for the District 21 Texas Senate seat held by long-time Democratic Sen. Judith Zaffirini of Laredo.
Inga Cotton, founder and CEO of San Antonio Charter Moms, joined Austin investor Robert Morrow and Fair Oaks Ranch speech pathologist Lani Popp in the GOP race to succeed Place 5 incumbent Ken Mercer on the State Board of Education.
San Antonio attorney Renee Yanta is the lone GOP candidate for Chief Justice on the Fourth Court of Appeals. Comal County’s GOP primary field added 433rd District Court Justice Dib Waldrip, who faces a primary challenge from Canyon Lake lawyer Charles Sullivan.
Party chair Gloria Meehan is the third Democrat to run for a Comal County office, joining commissioner’s candidates Lindsay Poisel (Precinct 1) and Collette Nies (Precinct 3). Duane McCune, Guadalupe County Democratic chair, was his party’s lone local filing.
Statewide, John Anthony Castro became the fourth Republican to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, with 12 candidates seeking the Democratic nod. President Donald Trump faces six GOP primary challengers, and 18 are seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.
Robstown business owner Jim Wright is challenging incumbent Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton. Other notable GOP filings included incumbent Supreme Court Place 7 Justice Jeffrey Boyd; incumbent Place 4 Criminal Court of Appeals Justice Kevin Patrick Yeary; and Gina Parker against Place 3 Criminal Court of Appeals incumbent Bert Richardson.
The last day to register to vote is Monday, Feb. 3; the early voting period is Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Friday, Feb. 28. Party primary runoff elections, if needed, are Saturday, May 26. For more, visit the elections link at the Texas Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us.
