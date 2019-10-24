New Braunfels firefighters may usually put out flames, but Thursday night they’ll be turning up the heat.
It’s time for the 9th annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser, which takes place tongiht at the Civic/Convention Center. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and will have dinner, drinks and quite a show as NBFD’s finest model 13 bras that will each be up for auction.
Proceeds raised from the event, which is put on by the Women’s Council of Realtors Hill Country, will go to the New Braunfels Pink Warrior Angels, a nonprofit that connects women diagnosed with breast cancer by giving them support.
Last year’s event lasted past 11 p.m. and raised more than $250,000 for the Pink Warrior Angels.
“We have 62 tables of 10 this year, and we’ll have 13 bras being modeled by different firefighters or two by male realtors,” said event committee chairwoman Cindy Peña Wild.
This year’s models had the benefit of a dance choreographer and will do one big dance all together, Wild said.
“This year we’ll also have it where dinner is served rather than a buffet, so we really want to show what a special night out this is,” Wild said. “The VIP room is very VIP and will also serve hors d’oeuvres.”
Bra themes this year will include country, shine bright like a diamond, flamingo masquerade and more, Wild said.
“This event is so great, this is our baby,” Wild said. “We love being able to donate that money to the Pink Warrior Angels.”
Although new fire chief Patrick O’Connell will not be participating in this year’s show, Wild said she is excited for the show.
“We’ll have Easton Smith back and he was very popular in last year’s show,” Wild said.
Smith, a realtor and former professional dancer who lives in New Braunfels, starred in his first Bras for a Cause last year. Smith said he was happy to do the event again this year.
“It’s such a great cause,” Smith said. “This year Keller Williams will be sponsoring a bra, and I’ll be dancing in a Jailhouse Rock theme.”
As a professional dancer, Smith said he’s been watching the old music video of Jailhouse Rock and is taking inspiration from some of the moves in that.
“There’s actually steps and sequences we’re pulling into it,” Smith said. “I love getting to perform my own choreography so I got to specialize my dance a bit.”
This year’s financial goal is to raise $150,000 Wild said.
“We can’t wait to see everyone out there (tonight),” she said.
O’Connell did not respond to a request for comment by time of publishing.
For more information about the event, visit https://bit.ly/32KXZNe. The Civic/Convention Center is located at 375 S Castell Ave.
