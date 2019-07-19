As the owner of the historic Gruene Mansion Inn and one of the founders of the New Braunfels Community Foundation, it may surprise some people that Cecil Eager did not grow up in New Braunfels.
In a small town in West Texas called Clyde, Eager grew up as an active athlete playing football, basketball, tennis and running track.
“Clyde is about 15 miles out of Abilene,” Eager said. “Population 1,116. I’m the middle of five children — I have two older sisters and two younger sisters, so I was sandwiched between the two.”
After high school, Eager went to Abilene Christian University, where he played tennis and would start his career. After receiving his bachelor’s degree from ACU in 1972, Eager went on to get his master’s in education from Baylor.
He served as ACU’s head tennis coach from 1977 to 1983 and again from 1986 to 1990 before moving on to be the director of athletics for ACU from 1990 to 1995.
“I guess you could say I’m a big sports fan,” Eager laughed.
It was during his time at ACU that Eager met his wife, Judi. The two married in 1986, with Eager taking in her two children. The couple had another child together shortly after.
“She has her master’s degree in marriage and family therapy from ACU,” Eager said.
Having served some time as a tennis coach for Camp Kanakuk — a Christian summer camp based in Missouri — Eager’s next position was at T Bar M, which brought him to New Braunfels.
“They hired me because of my camp background,” Eager said. “While I was working there (as president), I was able to also learn more about the hotel and hospitality side of things.”
When Gruene Mansion Inn went up for sale in 2000, Eager was asked to serve as a liaison to ask the owners of T Bar M if they’d be interested in buying.
“And the family wasn’t interested, so the broker asked me, ‘What about you, would you be interested?’” Eager said. “So I talked it over with Judi and we decided to really think about it.”
Owning a business was a new idea and venture to Eager, who said he reached out to his friend Bill McMinn in Houston to ask him for business advice.
“I just wanted to see what he thought before I bought it, and he said it seemed like a solid venture,” Eager said. “When I went to the bank for a loan, they said they would back me 70% and so, needing the other 30%, I called Bill and we decided to go in as partners.”
It’s amazing to have such a good friend like McMinn, Eager said.
“It’s been a phenomenal journey from there,” Eager said. “I realized I have this huge love for the hospitality business.”
One of the best parts of owning the inn is getting to meet new people everyday, Eager said.
“And I’ve loved living in New Braunfels. This is home for me,” Eager said. “It’s pretty neat to get to wake up everyday and feel like I’m on vacation — it’s beautiful here.”
Eager has served on the board of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, and in 2013, Eager helped spearhead the creation of the New Braunfels Community Foundation.
“I was surprised we didn’t have one already here,” Eager said. “In a growing community like New Braunfels, we definitely needed one and so a group of us got together and looked into how to put that together.”
Eager said passionately that the foundation is a way to help a lot of people.
“What’s great about it is the funds can go to something that really matters to someone and be allotted in a way that helps a lot of people,” Eager said.
Eager has also served with Young Life for 15 years, and is an active member of Oak Hills Church in San Antonio.
Eager has served as the chair of the board of directors for the Comal County Water Recreation District No. 1 and as a board of trustee for ACU.
“One of my favorite proverbs is, ‘We drink from wells we did not dig, we are warmed by fires we did not kindle,’” Eager said. “We have to work now to pave the way for those to come after us, to leave them a lasting legacy.”
In his free time, Eager still enjoys playing tennis, watching sports, and spending time with his seven grandkids.
“I feel very grateful to have been able to create a life here with the great people I’ve gotten to know,” Eager said. “I’m from West Texas, but New Braunfels is home.”
