A man confronting others for a fight involving his brother wound up arrested Wednesday after he brandished a gun in the middle of a weekly car rally, police said.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications director, said an officer parked nearby witnessed the happenings, reported at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the strip shopping center in the 600 block of South Walnut Avenue.
“The officer noticed a large group of people that gathered in one area of the lot and their voices were getting louder,” Ferguson said. “He noticed one with a firearm in his hand, and he went over and put the suspect in custody.”
Ferguson said police learned the man was there to confront others about with his brother, who had been assaulted earlier that evening at a different location.
“He was in a cousin’s truck that happened to have a rifle inside,” Ferguson said. “As he was confronting the others he pulled out the gun. He never pointed it at anyone but used it to intimidate them.”
Martin Tavera-Gonzalez, 21, of New Braunfels, was charged with disorderly conduct in the display of a firearm, a Class B misdemeanor, Ferguson said. No one was charged or injured during the incident. Tavera-Gonzalez was released from Comal County Jail on Thursday after posting $2,000 bond.
“We usually have increased police presence in the area on Wednesday nights, which was why we were able to quickly respond when the disturbance started,” Ferguson said.
