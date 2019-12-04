Two Laredo men headed south on Interstate 35 were detoured by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office early Tuesday morning, when a routine traffic stop turned up drugs, weapons and cash that led to the arrests of both, deputies said.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said officers pulled over a vehicle for a suspected equipment violation in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 North Frontage Road, near Kohlenberg Road, around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
“A consent search of the vehicle led to finding two grams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) oil; 21 grams of cocaine, four grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, several knives and $30,000 in cash,” she said.
The driver, Jose Mario Ochoa, 40, and his passenger, Ivan Guadalupe Lujan, 38, both of Laredo, were arrested without incident, CCSO Criminal Investigations Lt. Rex Campbell said.
Both were charged with possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
Ochoa was charged with possession of controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 and 4 grams; a third-degree felony; and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Lujan was charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, under 28 grams, a Class A misdemeanor.
The vehicle was seized and impounded at the sheriff’s office, deputies said. Both remained in Comal County Jail on Tuesday, with Ochoa under $7,000 bond and Lujan under $22,000 bond.
Campbell and CID Capt. Rocky Millican said the arrest is still under investigation.
“Anytime we can take drugs off the street it’s a win for the citizens,” Millican said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.