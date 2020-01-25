Authorities are looking into a crash between a Comal Independent School District school bus carrying 14 students and a pick-up truck early Thursday morning.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, had few details of the accident but said police were called to the 8800 block of State Highway 46 South and the intersection of Misty Acres Drive, at 7:48 a.m.
“It was basically a fender-bender,” Ferguson said, adding reports and reviews of the incident were not completed Thursday afternoon. He said the bus driver is a 70-year-old man and the pick-up driver a 20-year-old man; both are from New Braunfels.
“There were no injuries and the NBPD Traffic Unit is looking into the exact cause,” Ferguson said.
Steve Stanford, Comal ISD’s district’s executive communications coordinator, confirmed the number of students and destination of the bus, which he said sustained minor damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.