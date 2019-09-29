When U.S. Army veteran Paul Roberts was struggling, he called a nonprofit that helps veterans.
It was one of the bigger, well-known organizations. However, when he called to seek help, he was told they couldn’t.
“It was something very simple,” Roberts said.
They did not have the funds for his request, and afterward, he felt beaten down and gave up.
After Roberts retired from the Army, he and his father, David, a Vietnam veteran, decided to create an organization that will help veterans as well as first responders, for the little things like auto repairs.
And if their nonprofit cannot help the veteran or first responder?
“Then we will do our best to find an avenue for them,” Roberts said.
The little things
The name for Roberts and his father’s organization is Here For Heroes. They help with the little things that other nonprofits do not think of.
In addition to car repairs, they help pay for utilities if the vet or first responder is struggling financially.
They help with air condition repairs and similar situations.
When a veteran comes out of surgery at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in San Antonio, sometimes a nurse or medical professional will call Here For Heroes because the veteran does not have anyone to take them home.
Once, he drove a veteran back to El Paso after his surgery.
If a veteran or first responder’s depression or anxiety kicks in, Here For Heroes will mow and trim their lawn for free.
Of course, when they’re local, it’s easier to help them out, Roberts explained. Though they love doing the big stuff, but they prefer doing things that cost less than $1,000 because they can help many more veterans.
They also help gold-star families, and families of first responders, as well as K-9s.
Additionally, they can participate in veterans’ funeral procession. HFH have a military M98 Humvee, so they will put the flag up, put it in a nice wooded case at the proper time and give a flag to every family member that did not receive the one on the casket.
It was something Roberts thought when one of his friends was killed in action.
“He was in his mid-20s and he had three kids under the age of 5,” Roberts said. “The thing is, by the time they’re out of college, who knows where the flag from the casket might be. They’re going to fight over that flag. So every one of those kids will have their own flag with their father’s name on it.”
It’s not as big as the casket flag, but the kids can take it with them.
HFH will do the funeral procession for military, first responders, FBI and even border patrol.
“We don’t care,” Roberts said. “They all deserve that, and every family member deserves a flag of their loved one if they were a hero, especially if they fell in the line of duty.”
If they didn’t fall in the line of duty, then they are still heroes if they served their country, city or district.
“They’re still a hero, we’re still going to do it for them,” Roberts said. “They still sign that dotted line to give their life to their country, so they’re a hero in my book.”
Next Top Model
New Braunfels residents familiar with Bras for a Cause may also be familiar with HFH’s fundraising event, Hats Off to Heroes, which will be held in November.
Instead of sponsors decorating bras, Hats Off to Heroes sponsors will decorate hats representing each of the branches and services.
They have hats from all of the services except law enforcement. Still, they want as many hats of every service as possible, because they plan to make this an annual event.
Veterans, service members and first responders will each wear the decorated covers of their respective branch during the fundraiser on Nov. 7.
But first, they must audition. Today, they will get that chance at HFH’s Next Top Model.
“We don’t care if our models look like Chris Farley, as long as they act like Chris Farley,” Roberts said. “We don’t care if you’re a man or a woman, we want everyone to have a blast, and we want everyone to have fun.”
In addition to the modeling audition, there will be live music performed by Texas artist and Army veteran AJ Johnston, 50-50 raffles and a silent auction, as well as food provided by BJ’s.
They even have BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse helping out during the audition phase, when the restaurant chain will donate pizzas.
“And their pizzas are awesome,” Roberts said.
Growing strong
For now, HFH wants to focus on the military and first responder communities in New Braunfels.
They will continue to help those in a 400-mile radius from New Braunfels, but the focus is here.
They also need more board members for their organization.
“I don’t like calling and saying, ‘Give me, give me, give me,’” Roberts said. “I just talk to people about it, and there are times when you have to pay for stuff and there are times when people give.”
Recently, a dog breeder found their website. She told Roberts that with every other litter, she wanted to donate a puppy to a nonprofit. So HFH was able to provide the puppy to a veteran who needed a service dog.
“I thought that was very gracious of her,” Roberts said. “It’s just sometimes things just fall on your lap that, with God’s grace, you find the right people who really help you out.”
One of HFH’s goals is to purchase vehicles from other services, once they have the funds.
“We want to get a fire truck and police car and an ambulance, an old-timey one,” Roberts said. “We can do a fire truck in the funeral procession instead of an Humvee, and so forth. Eventually we’ll get there.”
He and the rest of HFH don’t want to grow so fast that they get in debt.
“Plus, you don’t want to spend money on stuff like that, we want to spend money on the heroes.”
For now, the Humvee will do, if the families of the other services don’t mind.
“It’s the thought of the flag that counts,” Roberts said. “We can fly the flags on it.”
If they can’t help a veteran or first responder, like when Roberts was told a nonprofit couldn’t help him, they will find a way to help them by referring them to another nonprofit.
“If we can’t help somebody and funds are low, I’m going to get the information and we’re going to get them help, ‘This is what we found out for you, give these people a call,’” Roberts said. “There’s got to be people out there to help them. A lot of times they hear, ‘We don’t have it right now,’ they get knocked down and think, ‘Well they can’t help me, I’m done.’ It’s really hard to pick up the phone, swallow that pride and ask for help.”
Only once has he had to tell the person he could not find anybody to help them.
“It broke my heart,” he said.
The Here for Heroes Next Top Model event is today from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Billy’s Ice, 1193 Loop 337.
For more information about Here for Heroes, or to become a sponsor or purchase tickets for Hats off to Heroes, visit hereforheroes.org, or contact Roberts at info@hereforheores.com, or call (830) 507-3683.
