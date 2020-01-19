The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung has one of the best columnists in the state of Texas.
Executive Editor Chris Lykins won two first place awards for column writing in Galveston where the Texas Press Association handed out awards as part of its 2018-19 Texas Better Newspaper Contest.
Lykins was the first place columnist in two different divisions of the competition, winning division two for columns written in the first part of 2019 for the Herald-Zeitung, as well as division three, for columns written in the last half of 2018 for the Seguin Gazette.
“Chris Lykins uses dry wit to make his points in 2 columns that cover ‘talker’ topics that everyone can relate to,” the judge wrote of his Herald-Zeitung entries. “Nowadays you cannot avoid a climate change conversation (or argument) and everyone has had a run-in with a dog that is walking its owner. I thoroughly enjoyed these columns.”
His writing in Seguin was singled out for its humor and strength.
“‘Stop being surprised by racists’ was strong, eye-opening and resonant, bringing real-life experiences with racism into the spotlight at a critical time. And the football column had me laughing. Both columns were well-crafted in structure and writing style, with strong leads and closing grafs.”
Lykins, magazine editor Lauren Corbell and designer Kaydee Nance jointly earned third place in headline writing with Corbell’s New Braunfels Monthly earning third place for routine special section.
“The quality of New Braunfels Monthly is the result of our talented staff’s and contributors’ hard work and dedication to showcasing life in our community,” Corbell said. “Our photographer, Mikala Compton, deserves special recognition for her beautiful images that bring the stories to life.”
Compton earned third place in sports and feature photos as well as a fourth in news photos.
The newspaper’s graphics team also earned fourth place in advertising.
Lykins said he was proud of his team’s effort in division two — a category that has it competing against far larger newspapers.
“In this contest we are going head to head with papers like Galveston and Victoria that have larger staffs and access to more resources,” he said. “It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of the men and women I get to work with every day. I couldn’t be prouder.”
The award totals were enough to earn the Herald-Zeitung the fourth place in Sweepstakes, behind the Longview News Journal, the Victoria Advocate and the Galveston County Daily News.
Lykins also picked up first place honors in headline writing and third place in editorial writing for his time at the Seguin Gazette, and helped guide that newspaper to another sweepstakes victory in division three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.