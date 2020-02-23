The League of Women Voters of the Comal Area (LWV-CA) is hosting a seminar titled “Your Vote Counts, Election Security,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tye Preston Memorial Library, 16311 South Access Road in Canyon Lake.
Cindy Weatherby, LWV-Texas voting rights and election law issue chair, will review current and recommended safety and security improvements for Texas voter registration, voting equipment and elections systems, which preserves the League’s vision of a democracy in which “every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.”
Weatherby will discuss current security issues, questions constituents might ask of candidates for state and local offices. As she testified during the 86th Texas Legislative session, “we must take actions to give every eligible voter access to a secure and reliable system.”
The League of Women Voters of the Comal Area serves Comal and Guadalupe counties as a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government and public policy through education and advocacy. LWV never supports or opposes candidates for office, or political parties. For more, visit www.lwvcomal.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.