It’s been exactly 40 years since Canyon Lake residents John and Carolyn Sulaica started their practice of decking out their home in more than 1 million Christmas lights and inviting visitors to tour.
“We lit off on Dec. 10, 1979 — and we hit that switch every year on Dec. 10,” John said. “This year makes 40 consecutive years. This year wouldn’t have been possible without our neighbor, Roy McDaniel. We started getting everything out and set up in October.”
Having only been in Canyon Lake since 2004, the Sulaicas retired to the Hill Country from San Antonio, where they formerly participated in Windcrest’s Light Up Celebration.
John, 74, said he was inspired to create his own winter wonderland after taking his oldest daughter to a mall Santa and being underwhelmed at the experience.
“She was 8 months old the first year we kicked off,” John said.
A father of two, John decided he wanted to create a Santa’s workshop where kids could meet Santa, talk to him and have a genuine experience.
“He was fine but it seemed rushed — I wanted to create an experience for the kids,” John said. “Eventually our home got so popular we’d get about 25,000 visitors to our home per year.”
The Sulaicas’ home is visible before visible before visitors turn onto the street — the lights sparkling brightly against a dark sky. A gate is lined with rainbow bulbs, glowing candy canes and an cast iron nativity scene.
“We have three generators and about as much power as we can purchase from the Pedernales Electric Cooperative,” John said. “It takes a lot of trying things out to get it all running smoothly before Dec. 10 every year.”
John is the first person visitors see when they enter the gate. He sits jollily in a chair before the entrance to a path of inflatables, welcoming folks into the yard and taking a special moment to say hello to any children.
“I’d get up to greet you but I hurt my knee when we were putting up the lights this year — I tripped over a line of lights back there,” John said, smiling nonetheless and using his walking cane to indicate an area of bushes.
From his spot near the gate, John directs visitors to first check out the inflatables, which range from Mickey and Minnie Mouse in Santa hats to a Star Wars all-terrain walker.
An inflatable Santa dressed in a camouflage uniform — a salute to the armed forces — stands outside the Sulaicas’ third small barn, which houses “Santa’s workshop.”
“My wife and I have been so blessed, and we just love sharing that spirit with everyone,” John, a Vietnam veteran, said.
Inside the workshop sits a large red leather chair, and about a dozen small Santas and elves. Two former news articles about the Sulaicas are framed on either side of the chair, although John mentions about a dozen have been written since he started the event.
“We absolutely love this, it’s beautiful,” said visitor Clara Reich, holding her 1-year-old, Briggs, with her husband following behind with a stroller.
While John says he’s now too old to don the Santa suit, he still likes to allow folks to visit the barn in which he has so many fond memories.
“In my last year in San Antonio, which was also the last year I was Santa, we had a bus full of 40 special needs students who were blind come visit us,” John recalled. “I got to speak with each of them, and I remember asking them to hold out their hands, which I filled with donated candy.”
In the main heart of the yard is Santa’s “airstrip,” which John has designed to mirror an actual landing zone. Walking past a lit up Ferris wheel and Eiffel tower replica around to the back of the home, one will inevitably run into Carolyn Sulaica, who stands serenely on the porch watching visitors wander through the yard.
She waves hello, and after meandering through a garden path, visitors come to the porch, on which Carolyn has seven or eight tables covered in tiny Christmas villages.
“I tell John we need to stop getting Christmas stuff, but I get a new one or two every year,” Carolyn said with a laugh. “Then once I’ve picked mine out, he says, ‘Okay now I get to pick an item to add for the lights.’”
Each village is unique — one houses a toy store, the next a moving train. While tiny townsmen ice skate on one, they make popcorn on the next. When asked how many tiny villages she has, Carolyn realizes she’s not quite sure.
After a quick count, it appears there are more than 70, ranging from ice castles to German Christkindlmarkts to small European towns.
Alongside the villages stand a giant robotic Labrador retriever and a life-sized robotic Santa Claus.
Pressing a button sends each into a short flurry of song and dance, making nearby children startle and parents laugh.
“My favorite part is the people,” Carolyn said. “We especially love the children.”
The Sulaicas’ home is at 1074 Echo Point, Canyon Lake, TX 78133. The grounds will be open to the public through Dec. 28, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“We will have the lights on but the gates closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas, so we can spend time with our own families which we hope folks are understanding about,” John said.
Admission is free. Lights are on nightly from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
