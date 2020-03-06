Every New Braunfels Noon Lions Club president receives an honorary button, usually depicting Wurstfest “Grosse Opas” or beer steins.
A picture frame of buttons spanning 50 years of presidents perished in the club’s booth during the November fire that claimed the Marktplatz.
“I was devastated,” Noon Lions Club incoming president Robert Armstrong said. “But we have two members in the organization and together they were able to bring together all fifty buttons.”
The club, and the groups who manage the other fundraising booths that were lost to the flames are now working on rebuilding.
Those efforts took a step forward on Wednesday when non-profit representatives hugged and applauded each other as each collected a $1,800 check at McAdoo’s Seafood.
Country musician and New Braunfelser, Wade Bowen, and the New Braunfels Downtown Association raised money during December’s Annual Wassailfest through Shiner Beer proceeds to help the non-profits who lost during the fire. The New Braunfels Downtown Association coordinated with Bowen’s foundation, Bowen Family Foundation.
Nonprofit representatives drank beer and happily sang the German song “Ein Prosit.”
April Ryan, 2Tarts Bakery owner and Downtown Association member, said she gladly helped organize the fundraiser. Less than a month after the fire, the organizations pulled off $30,000 in Shiner Beer sales, online donations and sponsor donations.
“When I heard about the fires my heart was just so broken,” Ryan said. “So for us to see these nonprofits affected and the ability to raise funds on their own be affected, it was so devastating for them.”
Ryan said the Bowen Family Foundation pitched the idea to the city, since Bowen wanted a Christmas concert and fundraising element. The DTA came up with using Shiner beer profits.
Ryan said the community supports 2Tarts Bakery and she wanted to give back by helping the community nonprofits.
The Noon Lions Club is part of the greater Lions Club with more than a million members globally. The New Braunfels branch does voluntary services such as free eye examinations and glasses and recycling eyeglasses.
It also provides high school scholarships and sponsors three “Leo Clubs” for middle and high schools. The Leo Clubs teach students service and community involvement.
Armstrong said the club’s Wurstfest booth served sausage, frito pie and hot chocolate. They also have a peculiar “German taco,” with salami and pepper jack cheese.
Armstrong said $1,800 goes a long way.
“I put it this way, an oven cost $4,300,” Armstrong said. “So that paid for half of an oven. It’s very exciting, so grateful and it takes a little humility to understand how much that means.”
The Comal County Senior Citizen’s Foundation executive director Ken Lowery said they also “lost everything.” He said people came to their booth every year for its delicious German potato salad.
“We already had one guy say, ‘We were looking for y’all to make sure you rebuild cause we have to have that potato salad,’” said Bonnie Surratt, marketing/funding developer for the foundation.
Lowery said he’s thankful for Wurstfest and they already have a building plan for the next one.
“It’s a good opportunity for nonprofits to work with the Wurstfest Association to provide us a place to bring in the crowd and the entertainment,” Lowery said. “We are already shopping for new equipment for our booth and we will be ready for the 60th anniversary of Wurstfest in November.”
Bowen said it just felt right to raise money for the nonprofit booths since they give so much to the community.
“I’m the one standing up here, everyone’s taking pictures and acknowledging me, but it really has nothing to do with me,” Bowen said. “There’s so many people behind the scenes, my manager Scott and so many other people who worked that night.”
The New Braunfels resident of over 15 years said he hopes to play at Wassailfest again and is still in awe of the community support within just a few weeks after the fire.
“Still blown away by the amount of people who were there that night and really showed how strong and beautiful this community is,” Bowen said. “God Bless New Braunfels, right?
