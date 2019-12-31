It was a big story when it happened on May 14. A spill gate on Lake Dunlap failed, sending its water pouring down the Guadalupe River.
But the story got larger as the weeks went on, and it became clear that the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, which oversees the dams, was concerned about the potential failure of others in the hydroelectric lake system.
The Lake Dunlap failure marked the second in the six-lake system, with the first being Lake Wood in Gonzales County in 2016.
With growing worries about safety, the river authority announced that it planned to empty the four remaining lakes — Lake Gonzales, Meadow Lake, Lake Placid and Lake McQueeney — in mid-September.
“Safety is our top priority. We understand this is an unpopular decision, but one that we feel is unavoidable given the dangers associated with these dams,” GBRA General Manager and CEO Kevin Patteson said. “GBRA is committed to working closely with the lake associations and the community to mitigate the impact of this difficult, but necessary decision.”
Officials said that the draining — or “dewatering” as GBRA called it — was necessary for safety concerns.
“The hydroelectric dams that form the recreational lakes along the Guadalupe River have surpassed the end of their useful life at more than 90 years old.”
The plan kicked off a flurry of court battles between property owners and the authority which ultimately ended in a settlement that closed the lakes to recreation while a group surveyed the lakes to evaluate safety concerns. Safe zones were reopened in October.
The court battle now swirls around how repairs for the dams will be funded, with GBRA saying it needs about $180 million to install new spill gates as well as new systems to make future repairs easier.
When the dams were built many years ago, designers didn’t think to construct them in a way that offered easy access for maintenance.
“Just about every dam owner that had these gates has replaced them with something more modern,” said Charlie Hickman, GBRA executive manager of engineering. “This is a very historic design. This is 1890s technology you’re looking at here.”
Officials have said they don’t know when the new equipment can be installed and won’t until they identify funding sources.
In the meantime, several lakes have moved to form Water Control and Improvement Districts as a way of generating tax revenue from people along the lakes to help fund repairs and maintenance in the future.
GBRA approved a pact to help the Preserve Lake Dunlap Association secure funding to replace its gates.
The group announced it had devised a plan to pay for replacement of the gates with GBRA’s help. GBRA will fund design and engineering, issue debt to raise money needed for construction and contribute gross revenue from hydroelectric power generated on Lake Dunlap.
Property owners are expected to vote May 2 to establish a water control improvement district that will be responsible for the debt service, PLDA board members said.
County and city officials approved the formation of Lake McQueeney’s WCID late in 2019.
