Several infrastructure projects approved by New Braunfels voters in the $86 million 2013 bond and $120 million 2019 bond are either close to completion, just beginning or in the design stages. The adjusted 2019 bond (below) totals $143 million after a $15 million investment by the New Braunfels Economic Development Corp. (4B Board) toward the sports complex; $8 million in city roadway
projected for street improvements; and $3 million approved in 2018 to conduct preliminary engineering reports.
PROPOSITION 1:
Street improvements
The issuance of $44,512,490 of tax bonds for the acquisition, construction and equipment for citywide streets. Included is the second phase of Klein Road; Goodwin Lane/Conrads Lane reconstruction; and maintenance and upgrades for dozens of city streets during the bond term. Additional funds will be needed to begin extensions of Farm-to-Market Road 306 (Barbarosa Road/Saur Lane) and Elliot Knox Blvd. (Business 35).
PROPOSITION 2
Parks and recreation
The issuance of $16,547,420 of tax bonds for parks and recreational facilities and projects to include the Sports Field Complex; Comal Cemetery wall stabilization and improvements; and All Abilities Park amenities.
PROPOSITION 3
Public safety
The issuance of $50,414,750 of tax bonds for public safety facilities that include new Fire Station No. 2 and No. 3, and new police department headquarters and Veterans Memorial, both located on San Antonio Street across from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and the new county jail on South Water Street.
PROPOSITION 4
Library
The issuance of $5,525,340 of tax bonds for expanding New Braunfels Public Library’s Westside Community Center branch.
Source: City of New Braunfels
(1) comment
Are the people in charge ever going to do something with the loop 46 - IH 35 intersection??!! That area is a nightmare!!
