The city of New Braunfels will close portions of Drawbridge Trail and Lakeview Boulevard beginning Monday to accommodate New Braunfels Utilities infrastructure installations.
Drawbridge Trail between West County Line Road and Duke Bend will be closed to install a sanitary sewer line. West County Line Road traffic will be detoured onto Dove Crossing, Chapel Bend and Dragon Trail during construction, which is projected to last two weeks.
Lakeview Boulevard, from River Road to American Boulevard, will be closed for a month to install a wastewater pipe tied to NBU’s new Gruene Water Reclamation Facility. Traffic will be detoured onto Klingemann, East Torrey and North Houston streets; repaving of affected streets will follow construction.
Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Both projects could include weekends and should be completed within projected timeframes, pending weather and other factors. For more, call the city public works department at 830-221-4020.
