While 2019 was a big year for the Headwaters at the Comal, the staff in charge of New Braunfels Utilities’ eco-friendly project are looking forward to an eventful 2020.
From the completion of the “Big Dig” to another successful Earth Day event, last year was a significant year for the Headwaters, which gets its name from being on the site where the Comal Springs start.
Moving into the new decade, Headwaters Managing Director Nancy Pappas said she and other NBU staff members are hoping to uphold four new pillars to protect the site.
“We tweaked our mission and vision statement a little bit and really worked to clarify for the public how the site will be used going forward,” Pappas said. “So we broke that down into four head springs, ‘pillars’ if you will.”
Each of the four pillars stands for a different goal at the Headwaters, Pappas explained — educate and demonstrate; protect and conserve; community engagement; and research.
Last year, 2,700 visitors went to the Headwaters to learn about the springs and about being environmentally conscientious. In its three years, the Headwaters has had 5,000 unique visitors visitors — participating in these four goals through attending events, programs and some through donating funds.
“One of the great goals of this project is to create a really great, nature-oriented, innovative gathering and meeting place here so we continue to work on that and that really leads us into 2020,” Pappas said. “We’ve decided to pull back on our big (fundraising) goal a little bit and just tackle another section of our master plan.”
The Headwaters project completed phase one about two years ago, which included restoring the site from NBU’s asphalt car lot to a natural state, and cost about $1 million.
Phase two funding has not been as quick, however, aiming to raise $11.5 million to match NBU’s contributions and to repurpose buildings on the site. It’s for this reason the goal has been pulled back a bit, Pappas explained.
“We have a real need for a conditioned program space where we can commit to groups who want to rent our facilities or to youth who want to come for a field trip or events,” she said. “The focus of this next fundraising campaign, which will be funding dependent as far as timeline, is our event space, and our restroom facilities within that.”
The new goal is $6 million, which Headwaters has already seen some significant movement toward, Pappas said.
“We have some aggressive goals of trying to meet that … (we want to) be really well into meeting that $6 million goal before the end of this year so we can get that space built and moving forward in 2021,” Pappas said.
Lauren Strack, assistant manager at the Headwaters, said programs will continue through the new year, including the Saturday SEAM series of science, engineering, art and math.
“That’s been really fun,” Strack said.
Earth Day activities are Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event has been very successful the past two years, Strack added.
“We have a lot of volunteer opportunities, too,” she said.
Research from the Big Dig, an archeological dig and study at the Headwaters that wrapped last spring, will hopefully soon be available to staff at the Headwaters, Pappas said.
“We hope to receive an initial report from the archeologists early this year,” Pappas said. “We know they’ve been busy researching all — I think they’re up to 100,000 — artifacts that they found here at the site.”
After getting the report, staff will work with its archeology subcommittee to identify how to disperse knowledge about people who lived at the Headwaters thousands and hundreds of years ago, Pappas said.
“We’re working on some lesson plans that we can either have here, or take to schools to talk about the archeology here,” Strack added.
Headwaters at the Comal is located at 333 E. Klingemann St. For more information about the Headwaters at the Comal or to donate to its conservation efforts, visit www.headwatersatthecomal.com or call 830-608-8937.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.