During Monday’s city council meeting, New Braunfels Police Chief Tom Wibert unveiled a graphic while explaining the differences in city reporting of crime statistics contained in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s 2018 Uniform Crime Report (UCR).
Wibert’s chart numbered instances of reported violent crimes in the city between 2006 (132 instances) and 2017 (193 reported cases), each denoted by apples. Under the city’s 2018 number (241) was a big, fat orange — representing the aberration from previous years.
“All is not what it seems because of the changes in the way the FBI tabulates the crime rate,” he said. “All of the previous years are apples, and the last year an orange, which isn’t comparable to any of previous years.”
Wibert came before council at the request of one member who wanted to know why NBPD’s stats didn’t fit into a more consistent model. In 2018, the department began reporting statistics through the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which enters reported crimes into several categories that more accurately reflect trends.
“The FBI began its current reporting system in 1930 and it has changed very little since then,” Wibert said, explaining NIBRS improvements over the Summary Reporting System (SRS) used in deciphering data.
The UCR defines violent crimes (murder/manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault) and property crimes (burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft and arson) as Part 1 crimes. Part 2 crimes are less serious infractions, such as fraud, vandalism, disorderly conduct and many family crimes.
“The big difference is that UCR only reports totals but NIBRS reports list those according to incident,” Wibert said. “The numbers we send in have a lot more data points, with each crime entered.
“Say there’s a home burglary that happened at 4 a.m. that involved a white male and a gun was stolen — each of those points are entered into NIBRS and submitted monthly to the FBI.”
That’s why the chief used the apples-and-oranges metaphor in describing the recent data. “There’s nothing that can be used to indicate a trend this year, because they can’t be compared to anything else,” Wibert said. “Next year we’ll be able to compare them with this year and indicate a trend.”
The chief said the decrease in property crimes continues the downward trend from a high of 2,153 reported cases in 2013. The city’s total dropped from 1,321 in 2017 to 1,197 in 2018.
“That reflects the national trend that I think has a lot to do with crime prevention — and more use of surveillance cameras these days,” he said. “Property crimes are crimes of opportunity, and when you’re on camera, you tend to be honest.
“And,” Wibert added, “we have a fabulous police department.”
