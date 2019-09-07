If you’re wondering why there is a coat drive in September while it’s still very hot in Texas, it’s because the New Braunfels Pinups are getting a head start.
New Braunfels Pinup Heather Townsend is the organizer, and said this is the group’s inaugural drive.
The group was formed last fall and since then, they have done a few fundraisers, and created a 2019 pinup calendar. Funds from the calendar sales went to the ReGroup Foundation, a nonprofit helping veterans transition from military to civilian life while they figure out what their next step is.
“We try to have an event every few weeks,” Townsend said.
The coat drive will benefit the Crisis Center of Comal County, and Bling, a boutique in Seguin.
The CCCC provides services to victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.
Bling sets out a rack of coats on the sidewalk for people to take if they need one.
The coats needed are for all ages, and preferably gently worn or brand new.
There are drop-off boxes at Family Mattress in New Braunfels. In McQueeney, Harleys Mini Mall and the Weenie Mart. In Seguin, there are drop-off boxes at the Habitat for Humanity and the 1916 Bar & Bistro at the Aumont.
And the list keeps on growing.
For any businesses wanting to participate, they can reach out to Townsend through the NB Pinups’ Facebook group.
She will print out a flier and drop a box off at the establishment.
For those wanting to donate coats, the NB Pinups’ Facebook event page will have a post-updated daily on businesses participating in the area.
“Everyone deserves to stay warm during the winter, and if we can help in any way, please reach out, or be part of the pinup group,” Townsend said. “It’s open to anyone, and you don’t have to have any experience.”
Although the event page says the drive will end Sept. 14, it’s incorrect, Townsend said, explaining the social media site would not allow them to modify the event that long.
The drive will end Oct. 16.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2m3uKoD, or join the Facebook group, facebook.com/groups/NewBraunfelsPinups/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.