A New Braunfels man who will stand trial for murder leads off a list of grand jury indictments recently released by Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp.
The indictments from the Comal County grand jury were handed up on June 5 and include Samuel Ray Heard who was indicted in the murder of George Gabriel Casillas.
Casillas was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Broadway around 1:30 a.m. on April 7, 2019. He was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center by EMS where he later died.
The New Braunfels Police Department Police said an ongoing disturbance at a home ended in Casillas’ shooting. Later that day Heard, 40, was arrested and charged with murder; he was released from Comal County Jail May 7 after posting $40,000 bond.
Other indictments included Joshua Elijah Limon, 19, and Zion Jacob Limon, 21, both of New Braunfels, both arrested after the robbery and assault of a ride-sharing driver on Aug. 2, 2018.
Both face charges of aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone and retaliation. Joshua Limon was also indicted for the alleged harassment of a person inside a correctional facility.
On Monday, both remained jailed on those and charges outside of the indictments, with Joshua Limon under $160,000 bond and Zion Limon under $10,000 bond.
Indictment list
Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp recently announced the following grand jury indictments handed up on June 5:
Samuel Ray Heard – Murder
Joshua Elijah Limon – Aggravated robbery
Joshua Elijah Limon – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams in a drug-free zone; retaliation
Joshua Elijah Limon – Harassment by a person in a correctional facility
Zion Jacob Limon – Aggravated robbery
Zion Jacob Limon – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams in a drug-free zone; retaliation
Leonard David Stough – Possession with intent to promote child pornography, three counts; tampering with evidence
Sergio Raul Don – Aggravated sexual assault of a child
Daniel Eugene White – Indecency with a child-sexual contact
Jaime Caballero Ortiz – Invasive visual recording
Angel Del Hoyo – Online impersonation, eight counts; stalking
Angel Del Hoyo – Online impersonation; stalking
Angel Del Hoyo – Online impersonation, two counts
Eric Perez – Injury to a child
Percy Clark – Injury to a child; escape
Nicholas Zachary Santellan – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Issac Mesa, Jr. – Aggravated robbery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.